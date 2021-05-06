In photos: First look at 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon'

MANILA, Philippines — HBO released the first official images of the upcoming series "House of the Dragon," announcing that the "Game of Thrones" prequel will premiere on HBO GO in 2022.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” telling the story of House Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy will play as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything but she was not born a man.

The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne, Prince Daemon Targaryen, will be played by Matt Smith. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.

Meanwhile, Steve Toussaint will play as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake” Lord of House Velaryon. Velaryon is a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen.

HBO/Released Steve Toussaint will play as Lord Corlys Velaryon

As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Olivia Cooke will play as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

HBO/Released Olivia Cooke will play as Alicent Hightower, while Rhys Ifans portrays Otto Hightower

Another character in the series is Otto Hightower to be played by Rhys Ifans. Dubbed as the Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.