LIST: Where to watch Miss Universe 2020 in the Philippines for free

MANILA, Philippines — The most beautiful day in the universe will happened on May 17, 8 a.m., Philippine time, as the 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live in the country.

Philippine’s Rabiya Mateo will vie to become the 5th Miss Universe titlist of the country after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Here are some ways to watch the pageant for free.

Free TV and cable TV

ABS-CBN announced that they will deliver the live telecast of “The 69th Miss Universe Competition” on free TV via the A2Z channel.

The pageant, which will be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA, will also be aired on Sunday’s Best on Kapamilya Channel on May 23 at 9:45 p.m., with livestreaming for viewers in the Philippines on iWantTFC.

Viewers will get another chance to catch it again on cable TV via Metro Channel on May 24 at noon and 10 p.m.; May 26 at 5 p.m., and May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Online

iQiyi International announced recently their partnership with the Miss Universe Organization as the exclusive video streaming platform in the Philippines for the 69th competition.

“We at iQiyi are excited about this partnership with the Miss Universe Organization. This development is a key milestone in our journey to bring content that our viewers love to them through our platform. As the MUO’s official partner for the 69 th Miss Universe Competition, Filipinos will be able to stream the pageant live for free on May 17 exclusively on our iQiyi International app and iQ.com,” iQiyi Philippines Country Manager Sherwin Dela Cruz said.

An exciting new aspect of the partnership is that access to Miss Universe library content will also be available exclusively on the platform. Curated pageant highlights, backstage and offstage scenes, and glam cams will be accessible through a dedicated page on the iQiyi platform (web and app) for viewers to enjoy.

“Our partnership with iQiyi in the Philippines will allow us to tap into their cutting-edge technology to expand the reach and viewership of this year’s Miss Universe competition,” said Paula Shugart, MUO President.

“We knew that joining forces with iQiyi is the right decision to make this year’s Miss Universe Competition accessible to every Filipino with data or access to Wifi,” she added.

Recently, Philippine media giant GMA Network sealed a multi-year partnership with one of the leading global entertainment streaming services – iQiyi International – making Kapuso dramas the first Filipino content to be available on the said OTT platform.

Subscribers of iQiyi in the Philippines can now watch the latest episodes of some of the newest Kapuso dramas within 24 hours express from TV airing on the iQiyi app or iQ.com. The first titles to be made available include “First Yaya” as well as upcoming shows “Legal Wives,” “Nagbabagang Luha,” and “Love You Stranger.”

The multi-year partnership, which covers nearly a thousand episodes, bolsters iQiyi International’s wide array of Asian content, and at the same time allows GMA programs to be accessible to millions of users of the platform.

“We are honored and grateful for iQiyi’s trust in partnering with GMA Network as the Kapuso programs jumpstart the exciting line-up of Filipino content for this platform. As we continue to adapt to the shifting interests of our viewers and their viewing habits, we relentlessly produce world-class entertainment programs that can be consumed in various platforms and iQiyi International’s massive user base will likewise complement our digital efforts,” said GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe Gozon.