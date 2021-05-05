After countless failed attempts, Catriona Gray emotional in reuniting with parents in Australia

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is finally on her way to see her parents in Australia after being apart from them for one and half years because of the pandemic.

In her Instagram account, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen posted a photo of the sky on her way to Australia.

“After countless rescheduled flights, two flight cancelations, swab tests, stress, applications and waiting...I'm finally on my way to see my parents for the first time in one and a half years," the model-singer wrote.

Catriona said that she vowed to see her dad at least four times a year but they spent majority of the time apart because of the pandemic.

“When I won Ms Universe back in 2018 I made a vow to myself to see my dad at least 4 times a year, but since the pandemic we've spent the majority of time apart. I know I'm not alone, as so many families face the same reality in the time of CoVid,” she said.

The singer-host said she was so emotional while writing her post because of her old father.

“It's always been a fear of mine, having an older father, of not having enough time with him. I don't want to one day, be full of regret for not having given time to one of the most important people in my life. I'm sooo emotional writing this, my gahd,” she said.

She thanked her Cornerstone family for allowing her to visit her parents as she prays for others experiencing the same situation as hers.

“I'm really thankful to my brand and advocacy families, as well as my @cornerstone family for allowing me this time. Wala lang, just wanted to share. I'm sending my whole heart to families who are in the same position as mine. Praying that you'll be together soon."