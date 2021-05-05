CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
After countless failed attempts, Catriona Gray emotional in reuniting with parents in Australia
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (left) with her parents at the last time she was with them over a year ago.
Catriona Gray via Instagram, screenshot

After countless failed attempts, Catriona Gray emotional in reuniting with parents in Australia

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is finally on her way to see her parents in Australia after being apart from them for one and half years because of the pandemic.

In her Instagram account, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen posted a photo of the sky on her way to Australia. 

“After countless rescheduled flights, two flight cancelations, swab tests, stress, applications and waiting...I'm finally on my way to see my parents for the first time in one and a half years," the model-singer wrote. 

Catriona said that she vowed to see her dad at least four times a year but they spent majority of the time apart because of the pandemic. 

 

 

“When I won Ms Universe back in 2018 I made a vow to myself to see my dad at least 4 times a year, but since the pandemic we've spent the majority of time apart. I know I'm not alone, as so many families face the same reality in the time of CoVid,” she said. 

The singer-host said she was so emotional while writing her post because of her old father. 

“It's always been a fear of mine, having an older father, of not having enough time with him. I don't want to one day, be full of regret for not having given time to one of the most important people in my life. I'm sooo emotional writing this, my gahd,” she said. 

She thanked her Cornerstone family for allowing her to visit her parents as she prays for others experiencing the same situation as hers. 

“I'm really thankful to my brand and advocacy families, as well as my @cornerstone family for allowing me this time. Wala lang, just wanted to share. I'm sending my whole heart to families who are in the same position as mine. Praying that you'll be together soon."

CATRIONA GRAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The Philippine STAR mourns passing of 'kind, generous' Ricky Lo
The Philippine STAR mourns passing of 'kind, generous' Ricky Lo
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Veteran Entertainment Editor and TV host Ricky Lo passed away on May 4. He was 75. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's attempt to change surname
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's attempt to change surname
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla opened up to his daughter Julia Barretto how he was hurt when the actress attempted to change her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sharon Cuneta announces Fanny Serrano returns home after massive stroke
Sharon Cuneta announces Fanny Serrano returns home after massive stroke
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta announced that celebrity stylist Fanny Serrano returned home after suffering a massive...
Entertainment
fbfb
'He's a real boy': James Yap breaks silence on Bimby's sexual orientation
'He's a real boy': James Yap breaks silence on Bimby's sexual orientation
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Basketball star James Yap broke his silence on the sexual orientation of his son with Kris Aquino, Bimby. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Georgina Wilson introduces 3rd baby
Georgina Wilson introduces 3rd baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model-host Georgina Wilson gave birth to her 3rd baby with husband Arthur Bernard.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Voltes V: Legacy' director shows glimpse of Camp Big Falcon
'Voltes V: Legacy' director shows glimpse of Camp Big Falcon
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso director Mark Reyes showed a glimpse of the set of upcoming fantasy series “Voltes V: Legacy.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Jessie Mei Li&rsquo;s mixed race identity has key role in biggest break yet
Jessie Mei Li’s mixed race identity has key role in biggest break yet
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
British-Chinese actress Jessie Mei Li is currently figuring in “faces to watch out for” lists.
Entertainment
fbfb
Benedict Cua shares Something Beautiful with listeners
Benedict Cua shares Something Beautiful with listeners
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Benedict Cua, the voice behind ‘Di Namalayan, has recently dropped a new single, Something Beautiful.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pinoys love K-pop artist Ailee&rsquo;s rendition of Kahit Isang Saglit
Pinoys love K-pop artist Ailee’s rendition of Kahit Isang Saglit
By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta knew right away that Korean pop star Ailee would be perfect for the remake...
Entertainment
fbfb
JM turns to meditation to ward off fear amid pandemic
JM turns to meditation to ward off fear amid pandemic
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
In terms of sheer masculine beauty and excellent acting ability, there is no doubt JM de Guzman is among the top local male...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with