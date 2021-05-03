CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Brillante Mendoza honored anew at global film festsÂ in Russia, Turkey
Jaclyn Jose (left) hugs director Brillante Mendoza after receiving the Best Performance by an Actress award for Ma'Rosa during the Closing Award Ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Fes-tival, in Cannes, France on May 22, 2016
EPA photo

Brillante Mendoza honored anew at global film fests in Russia, Turkey

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-awarded Filipino filmmaker Brillante Mendoza traipsed through the crossroads of Europe and Asia, from Moscow — where he headed a panel of jurors at a filmfest — to another film fest in Turkey, to receive accolades as an accomplished filmmaker at the International Bosphorus Filmfest (IBFF), otherwise known as the Istanbul Ulurararasi Bogazici Festival.

In its website, the organizers wrote that the purpose of the IBFF, to be held by the Bogazici Cinema Association, is to contribute to the development of motion pictures that have ethical, aesthetical and technological integrity in Turkey and in the world; to support young producers and directors materially and morally in producing new movies —  to keep the idea of promise of the country's cinema with an identity or the agenda — and to perform the necessary activities to that end, as well as to promote Turkish cinema both locally and internationally.

The feature film category, with entries of at least 75 minutes long, had recipients of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay and Best Editing. All the monetary awards were in Turkish Lira.

Moreover, the Ahmet Ulakay grand prize of £25,000 plus a golden dolphin trophy was given to the Best Short Film (maximum of 20 minutes long) in the festival. The award winning directors were all obliged to attend the ceremony. An award earned (by a nominee) was not given to those who did not participate in the ceremony, even if they win a category.

 

 

The recently concluded 43rd Moscow Film Festival, on the other hand, ran from April 22 through 29. Judging 14 main competition entries, Mendoza headed a jury comprised of Serbian producer Milos Bimovic, Brazilian director Karim Ainouz, and Russian writers/directors Nigina Sayfulaeva and Yuri Poteenko. 

Prior to these, among Mendoza's many achievements was winning the Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival of 2009 for his film "Kinatay," outpacing frontrunner Quentin Tarantino who helmed "Inglorious Basterds." And in receiving the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury in the 2015 edition of the Cannes Film Festival for his acclaimed film project, "Taklub." He was also the director and producer who won the most awards at the 2019 edition of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival for his entry "Mindanao," which starred Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon, who both won the top acting honors.

BRILLANTE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Touch down PH': Alice Dixson, baby arrive in Manila
'Touch down PH': Alice Dixson, baby arrive in Manila
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Alice Dixson with her two-month old Baby A finally arrived in Manila on Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Memories of past summers
By Pat-P Daza | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s May and summer is undeniably here.
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin
Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano clarified her comment on Angel Locsin's post about saying sorry to the senior citizen who...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Sunshine Dizon shares advice to women who fall victim to infidelity
play
WATCH: Sunshine Dizon shares advice to women who fall victim to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Newest Kapamilya actress Sunshine Dizon shared her advice to women who are victims of infidelity by their husband.&...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jimuel Pacquiao wants to make a name for himself
Jimuel Pacquiao wants to make a name for himself
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Yes, boxing is indeed in his genes.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Moira dela Torre heartbroken after realizing she didn&rsquo;t feel confident in herself before
Moira dela Torre heartbroken after realizing she didn’t feel confident in herself before
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre revealed that she’s heartbroken upon realizing that she didn’t felt confident...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Game of Thrones' star sues Marilyn Manson for alleged rape, abuse
'Game of Thrones' star sues Marilyn Manson for alleged rape, abuse
2 days ago
"Game of Thrones" actor Esme Bianco filed a lawsuit against US goth rocker Marilyn Manson on Friday setting out graphic allegations...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yam is glad about not having to choose between love & career
Yam is glad about not having to choose between love & career
By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
Yam Concepcion always brings a bottle of wine whenever she sits for a one-on-one interview.
Entertainment
fbfb
Stand-alone Avenue Theater
Stand-alone Avenue Theater
By Danny Dolor | 2 days ago
Sadly, the stand-alone theaters along Manila’s Rizal Avenue are all gone.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sunshine Dizon now a Kapamilya after 25 years with GMA-7
Sunshine Dizon now a Kapamilya after 25 years with GMA-7
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After 25 years with GMA-7, award-winning actress Sunshine Dizon is now a Kapamilya.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with