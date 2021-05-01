Moira dela Torre heartbroken after realizing she didnâ€™t feel confident in herself before

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez with their dogs Caramel and Pochi
Moira Dela Torre via Instagram

Moira dela Torre heartbroken after realizing she didn’t feel confident in herself before

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre revealed that she’s heartbroken upon realizing that she didn’t feel confident in herself. 

In a lengthy Facebook post, the “Paubaya” singer said that upon seeing past videos of her and husband Jason Hernandez, she remembered how she felt ugly that time but realized now that she’s not.

“Something broke my heart today: the realization that I haven't felt confident in a really long time,” Moira said.  

“So this season's lesson for me: is learning to love Me. A few weeks ago, Jason and I found our videos from a year ago and I remembered how ugly I felt and noticed how I was hiding in every single video. I never liked pictures, cause I never liked what I saw. But looking at it now, I wasn't ugly and I never had to hide,” she added. 

Struggling with PCOS and psoriasis, Moira said she forgot how important the “in between are” and “these halfway points are where we need grace the most.” 

“I never thought I'd find a confidence like what I have now at the heaviest weight I've ever been, in the middle of a pandemic. It's a process and a daily battle, that's for sure, but I've come to learn that lasting confidence doesn't come when you finally have it all together or when you get to the finish line~ it comes when we learn to love ourselves where we are at present. I just wanted to share this because God made us to live our lives to the full.... not to hide His creation,” she said.  

She thanked her husband for teaching her to love herself and reminds her that she has a long way to go.  

“Babe, thank you for loving me, in every season, goal weight or curvy. Thank you for cheering for me every step of the way, whether I wake up motivated or feeling defeated. I'm now learning to love myself because you make loving me look so easy,” she said. 

At the end of her post, she reminded her followers not to hide and embrace themselves. 

“And to you who is reading this, I pray you never hide. I pray you choose to shine, even in days you don't feel like it. Even when your goal feels too far away, I hope this reminds you how far you've come. So don't give up on yourself. You are far from alone and you are beautiful. Sending you love & light from the in between,” Moira said. 

