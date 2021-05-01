CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Laban lang': Sunshine Dizon shares advice to women who fall victim to infidelity
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Newest Kapamilya actress Sunshine Dizon shared her advice to women who are victims of infidelity by their husband. 

In her welcome press conference to the ABS-CBN on Friday, Sunshine said to always choose themselves and the children. 

“Parang ako na ang authority ha. Ako na ba ang authority talaga?" she laughed, answering the question from Philstar.com. 

“Laban lang. Kumbaga, nagiiba-iba lang naman ang bihis ng problem pero lahat tayo sinusubok talaga ng panahon at buhay so whatever it is, may it be marital problem, financial or whatever, laban lang. Don't give up. Always choose your kids and yourself,” she added. 

It was in 2016 when Sunshine revealed that she and Timothy Yap got separated because of infidelity.  

When asked about her plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, Sunshine said she might be in a lock-in taping that day. She added that a simple card from her children is enough for her.  

“Actually parang wala namang mapa-plano dahil we are all inside the houses right? I think by that time baka mag-start na rin yung lock-in [taping] namin. Medyo pine-prepare ko na rin ang mga bata na magla-lock-in uli ako ng taping. Okay naman sila,” she said. 

“Actually I'm very blessed na yung mga anak ko rin very independent. 'Di kami parang kailangan big celebration. Ang nakakalungkot lang, it's either we travel pero for now force na nandito lang tayong lahat sa bahay pero naintindihan naman nila. Ako naman bigyan lang ako ng card ng mga anak ko masayang-masaya na ko eh,” she added. 

Sunshine will be a part of the cast for the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You" together with former Kapuso stars Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.

She is the latest Kapuso actress to transfer to the Kapamilya network after Janine last January.  

