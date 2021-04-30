Sunshine Dizon now a Kapamilya after 25 years with GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — After 25 years with GMA-7, award-winning actress Sunshine Dizon is now a Kapamilya.

ABS-CBN Head of Corporate Communications Kane Errol Choa took to his Twitter account to welcome Sunshine to the network.

"Welcome Kapamilya Sunshine Dizon!" Choa wrote.

In the quote card, Sunshine said she's excited to be a Kapamilya.

Welcome Kapamilya Sunshine Dizon! pic.twitter.com/jL8XwME9Ip — Kane Errol Choa (@kanechoa) April 30, 2021

"Maraming salamat Kapamilya! Excited na ako para sa bagong project," she wrote.

Reports said that Sunshine will be a part of the cast for the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You" together with Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.

Sunshine is the latest Kapuso actress to transfer to the Kapamilya network after Janine last January.