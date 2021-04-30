CHINESE NEW YEAR
Philstar Meets: Getting married? Plantita? Francis Libiran, Christian Bautista share tips

(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Getting married during the pandemic? Celebrity fashion designer Francis Libiran shares some insights.

Are you a Plantito or a Plantita? Christian Bautista will give tips based on his Landscape Architecture background.

Join Philstar.com’s Lifestyle and Entertainment team in a fun afternoon as “Philstar Meets Francis Libiran and Christian Bautista” live today on Philstar News Facebook!

 

CHRISTIAN BAUTISTA FRANCIS LIBIRAN
