'Time heals everything': Heart Evangelista happy for Chiz Escudero, dad's reconciliation

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista shared that her husband Chiz Escudero and father Rey Ongpauco are now playing good music together.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Heart showed a glimpse of her father’s new house in Sorsogon where Chiz is the governor.

In the video, Heart asked Rey and Chiz why they fought back then.

“So, bakit kayo nag-away dati?” Heart asked her father and husband.

“Nag-away? Hindi ko naman siya naging kaaway,” Rey said.

“Bakit hindi ka pumunta sa wedding?” Heart answered.

“Sayang. Sana naging bati na kami noon pa,” Rey replied.

Heart then told her dad and husband to hug each other but the two only laughed.

“Hindi mga emotional! Hindi sila physically expressive!” Heart said in the camera.

At the latter part of the video, Heart was talking to the camera while her dad and husband were speaking in the background.

“I told you, if you do everything right, and you pray a lot, time heals everything,” Heart said.