'I don't want to be a hypocrite,' Vice Ganda says amid viral remarks on China, West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda sure knows how to use his gift of gab.

His easy way of talking to his viewers almost always became trending topics, like his recent comebacks on the territorial disputes on the West Philippine Sea, which also made him a YouTube star with five million subscribers and counting.

The popular host of noontine show "It's Showtime" gave his two cents on the hotly contested waters on the West Philippine Sea on its episode last Friday.

During the show's "Tawag ng Tanghalan" segment, a contestant shared that his favorite subject is history. This opened the conversation between Vice and his co-host Vhong Navarro.

Among the questions asked was who discovered China.

“Si Chiara Zambrano ang naka-discover na ang China pala ay malapit na sa Palawan! Na sa Juan Felipe Reef na pala! Sila ang nakakita,” Vice Ganda quipped.

The show referred to an April 9 incident where ABS-CBN News team led by reporter Chiara Zambrano were chased by two Chinese vessels, allegedly deployed by the Chinese Navy. Zambrano and her team where within the 200-mile exclusive economic zone of the Philippines when the chase happened.

The quips did not stop there. Vice Ganda also jested about the number of rays in the Philippine flag.

“Baka kinuha na naman ng China ‘yung isa, pito na lang ngayon. Dati kasi walo, pero hindi natin alam, baka nahiram na naman ng China,” he said.

In the end, Vice stressed the need for Filipinos to learn their history so that past mistakes would not be repeated.

His popularity on TV has extended on YouTube where he is happy to note that he was given a special gift on his birthday last March 31 by hitting the five-million subscribers club.

More than his being happy in his recent feat as a celebrity, Vice Ganda shared that knowing people follow him on his YouTube channel is a validation that he is still effective in serving his purpose.

"I was told by the ABS-CBN management that it is our obligation to reach out to your audience whatever happens. Since walang TV, anong paraan? So, the only way na putok ng panahon na 'yun ay online shows so kailangan ko siyang pasukin. So pinasok ko 'yung YouTube. 'Yung lumalaki 'yung following, subscription, nakakatuwa kasi doon ko na-realize na marami pa ring may interes sa akin. Doon ko nase-serve 'yung purpose ko na kailangan kong i-serve kasi the pandemic cannot stop me from serving my purpose. Kasi kung ganoon lang din naman, ano pa 'yung siste ng buhay kung wala kang sine-serve na purpose, 'di ba?" he shared during the recent virtual presscon for his latest endorsement, Saridon.

Apart from serving his purpose, Vice was frank in saying that he does not want to be a hypocrite. He's also in the popular streaming platform to earn money.

"Aside from that, I don't want to be a hypocrite. Mas maraming subscription, mas kikita 'yung channel ko. Kahit may ipon naman ako, kailangan kong kumita kasi mauubos 'yung ipon ko. Ayoko nang bumalik sa paghihirap. Hello. Nanggaling na ako doon at nagbabad na ako doon nang bongga, 'di ba? So ngayon na nasa ganito akong posisyon, hindi ko pwedeng pabayaan kung anong meron ako. Kailangan kong pangalagaan ang estado ng buhay ko, kailangan kong kumita," he explained.

He ended that he wishes for the pandemic to end and is "claiming" and is "most excited" for it to happen this year.

"Kine-claim ko na this year, matatapos na itong pandemic na ito. Sayang naman 'yung kagandahan ko na nabubulok lang sa bahay ko. Hindi ito pwedeng mabulok sa bahay ko. Kaya kine-claim ko na matatapos na itong pandemic na ito. I've been praying for this, every day, every night, pinagdadasal ko ito na magamot ang lahat ng may karamdaman at eventually matapos na itong pandemic and that will happen this year and that is the one thing that I am so excited about."