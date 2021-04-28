CHINESE NEW YEAR
Joshua Garcia posts throwback photos to mark 7 years in showbiz; fans notice Julia Barretto not included
Photo lifted from Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia's Instagram account.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia celebrated his 7th year in the showbiz industry by posting throwback photos of him in social media. 

In his Instagram account, Joshua said he misses acting so much as he wished everyone their safety. 

“Celebrating my 7th year in showbiz... I miss acting so much, and I hope everything goes back to the way it used to be. Stay safe everyone, and I love you all,” Joshua wrote. 

Joshua’s fans congratulated their idol for the newest milestone of his career. 

“Your achievements speaks itself about your capabilities. Slow and steady makes it to the top. Happy Anniversary Josh. we love you.. More graces to come and projects for you. This is our prayers..Stay humble as you are. God bless,” @sisterantipolo wrote. 

Some fans, however, noticed that Joshua’s former on- and off-screen partner Julia Barretto was not included in a single photo. 

Joshua and Julia teamed up in numerous blockbuster films such as “Block Z,” “Love You To The Stars And Back,” “Unexpectedly Yours,” “I Love You Hater” and “Vince and Kath and James.”

“Hindi part si Julia ng 7 years niya sa showbiz wala siya sa picture ehehe buti pa sila ni Janella mayroon,” @iamfelsiecaliguiran commented. 

“Hay salamat di mo ininclude yung pinagbabawalan kang mag-jowa kahit di mo naman siya nanay,” @iamfelsiecaliguiran wrote. 

Recently, Boy Abunda revealed that she talked to Julia saying she and Joshua are good friends. 

"Sabi niya, 'Alam mo Tito Boy, yung pagiging magkaibigan namin ni Joshua is at its best. We're very, very good friends.'" Boy said.

“Ang nakakatawa daw, siya na ang nagbibigay ng payo ngayon kay Joshua: 'Joshua, 'wag ka muna mag-girlfriend. Mag-concentrate ka sa trabaho mo.' Because she sees how passionate and how driven Joshua Garcia is as an actor," he added.

