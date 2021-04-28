CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Samantha Bernardo stays in Thailand after Miss Grand International win to train beauty queens
Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Mae Bernardo at the MGI swimsuit competition
Miss Grand International via YouTube, Instagram

Samantha Bernardo stays in Thailand after Miss Grand International win to train beauty queens

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Eco International 2020 first runner-up Kelley Day is back in Manila after competing in Sharm el-Sheikh.

In an Instagram post, she told friends and followers that she is now in quarantine in her hotel for the next seven days. Kelley took the first available flight home after testing negative to a routine swab test in Egypt.

The first available flight back to Manila is what Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo also booked when it opened. Her flight schedule is for May 12.

In the meantime, Sam was tapped to be the special mentor and trainer to Miss Grand Phrae 2021 and Miss Grand Nam 2021 for the forthcoming Miss Grand Thailand 2021. The next Miss Grand International pageant will unfold towards the end of the year.

RELATED: Despite unique answer, Philippines' Samantha Bernardo crowned Miss Grand International 2020 1st Runner-Up

KELLEY DAY SAMANTHA BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ang Probinsyano' director Toto Natividad, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies
'Ang Probinsyano' director Toto Natividad, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Vetaran director and barangay captain Toto Natividad died earlier today, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco announced.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto confesses her past naughty antics to Gerald Anderson
Julia Barretto confesses her past naughty antics to Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto admitted to boyfriend Gerald Anderson that she sent sexy selfie to someone before. ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin apologized over her community pantry which turned into a ruckus after people flocked to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin
Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano clarified her comment on Angel Locsin's post about saying sorry to the senior citizen who...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jerald Napoles reveals Kim Molina's reaction to love scene with Sunshine Guimary
Jerald Napoles reveals Kim Molina's reaction to love scene with Sunshine Guimary
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Comedian Jerald Napoles revealed that girlfriend Kim Molina felt uncomfortable in his love scene with newcomer Sunshine Guimary...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Why Ayra Mariano feels lucky and grateful these days
Why Ayra Mariano feels lucky and grateful these days
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Ayra Mariano, like all other actors out there, knows the value of entertainment, especially in these trying times.
Entertainment
fbfb
Up-and-coming talents join The Squad Plus
Up-and-coming talents join The Squad Plus
By Bot Glorioso | 14 hours ago
Four of the 13 newly-launched Star Magic’s Squad Plus artists, namely Sam Cruz, Anji Salvacion, Angela Ken and KD Estrada,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kit Thompson bags Best Actor at international film festival
Kit Thompson bags Best Actor at international film festival
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Kit Thompson has won the Best Actor award for the movie “Belle Douleur” at the recent 54th WorldFest-Houston...
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;I live in a cruel industry&rsquo;: Rabiya Mateo shows real self on road to Miss Universe 2020
‘I live in a cruel industry’: Rabiya Mateo shows real self on road to Miss Universe 2020
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was at the top of Twitter charts today for sharing about the bitter realities...
Entertainment
fbfb
Toni Gonzaga looks back at her career highs & lows
Toni Gonzaga looks back at her career highs & lows
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
This year marks Toni’s 20th year in the entertainment scene.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with