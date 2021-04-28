Samantha Bernardo stays in Thailand after Miss Grand International win to train beauty queens

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Eco International 2020 first runner-up Kelley Day is back in Manila after competing in Sharm el-Sheikh.

In an Instagram post, she told friends and followers that she is now in quarantine in her hotel for the next seven days. Kelley took the first available flight home after testing negative to a routine swab test in Egypt.

The first available flight back to Manila is what Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo also booked when it opened. Her flight schedule is for May 12.

In the meantime, Sam was tapped to be the special mentor and trainer to Miss Grand Phrae 2021 and Miss Grand Nam 2021 for the forthcoming Miss Grand Thailand 2021. The next Miss Grand International pageant will unfold towards the end of the year.

