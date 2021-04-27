Kit Thompson bags Best Actor at international film festival

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Kit Thompson has won the Best Actor award for the movie “Belle Douleur” at the recent 54th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival.

It was announced on the WorldFest-Houston Facebook page.

“Kit Thompson's charming performance in 'Belle Douleur' was easy to fall in love with and earned him the Remi award for BEST ACTOR (Panorama Asia) at WorldFest 54!” the award-giving body wrote.

In his Instagram account, Kit thanked the people behind the film as well as the WorldFest-Houston for recognizing his talent.

“Everyone has their own turn.I honestly didn’t think I’d win best actor. I was already happy when I found out I was nominated for best actor,” he said.

“I’d like to thank my director @attyjoji for trusting me with your first feature film. Thank you for the patience and the time. Also, to my partner @missmylenedizon for guiding me, I wouldn’t have done it without you. To @rubyruizzz and @rolandoinocencio for giving me the tools I needed for this project. How can I forget to thank the crew and the people who were a part of making this film. @worldfesthouston thank you for gracing me with this award,” he added.

Kit bested over Japan's Hideyuki Kawahara and Yuh Kamiya for their performances in the movie “Sin-Gone Irony.”

Kit’s co-star Mylene Dizon, however, failed to win the Best Actress award. Japan’s Nao Hasegawa won the award for her performance in “Beautiful Lure.”

An iWant Original film, "Belle Douleur" is a film about a May-December love affair. It was directed by Joji Alfonso and was premiered in 2019 at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.