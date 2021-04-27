Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano clarified her comment on Angel Locsin's post about saying sorry to the senior citizen who died after lining up at Angel's controversial birthday community pantry last week.

Liza recently commented that Angel should not say sorry because she never wanted what happened. Social media users, however, fired back at Liza, saying her comment was insensitive.

In her Twitter account, Liza said lots of people misunderstood her comment.

“Many people misunderstood my comment. I meant don’t say sorry to the people demanding a sorry from her that have nothing to do with the situation. Of course it’s only right and natural for ate Angel to be sorry about the life that was lost,” Liza wrote.

It’s just unfair to me that her intentions were twisted and she’s being blamed for the death that she never intended to happen. Sorry if the family affected by this for offended by my comment but this was not for you but the people blaming her. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) April 24, 2021

Liza said she found it unfair that people are blaming Angel for the death of the balut vendor.

“It’s just unfair to me that her intentions were twisted and she’s being blamed for the death that she never intended to happen. Sorry if the family affected by this (is) offended by my comment but this was not for you but the people blaming her,” she said.

Angel recently confirmed that a senior citizen died while lining up at her community pantry and she promised to help the family of the elderly.

“Bago po ang lahat, humihingi po ako ng tawad sa pamilya. Kanina po pinuntahan at nakapagusap po kami ng personal ng mga anak nya sa ospital. At habang buhay po ako hihingi ng patawad sa kanila,’ she said.

Last April 25, ABS-CBN said in a press statement that it believes in the goodness of Locsin's heart, "who in her personal capacity has tirelessly helped our countrymen in times of crisis."

"We admire her commitment to continue serving the Filipino people with selfless dedication and love," the media network said.

"We stand by her and thank her for being a shining example of generosity, accountability, and compassion."

