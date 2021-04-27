CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
â€˜I live in a cruel industryâ€™: Rabiya Mateo shows real self on road to Miss Universe 2020
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo
Jerick Sanchez, Rabiya Mateo

‘I live in a cruel industry’: Rabiya Mateo shows real self on road to Miss Universe 2020

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was at the top of Twitter charts today for sharing about the bitter realities of being a model and a beauty queen.

In an Instagram post two days ago, Rabiya showed her no-makeup TikTok video and confessed, “I live in a cruel industry. I’m always compared to different girls. People have always something to say like, ‘You’re not beautiful enough. You’re so thin. I don’t like what you wear’.”

She, however, highlighted the advantages of being a beauty queen: building love and connections and celebrating true beauty.

“But then life is never superficial. It’s not always what’s attractive to our eyes but it’s the love we choose to build, the connection we make to people and how we want to celebrate ourselves!” she wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

 

“This is the real me. No make up. No heavy hair extensions. Nothing fancy to wear. Just me.

Even in my simplest form, I know in my heart I am nothing less than phenomenal.”

Other beauty queens cheered her post. 

“Laban Queen,” Miss Intercontinental 2019 top 20 finalist Emma Tiglao commented.

“There’s one thing I am sure of. You are our miss universe Philippines 2020 and nobody can take that away from you,” added Miss Universe 2014 top 10 finalist MJ Lastimosa.

“Our Miss Universe 2020 ?Philippines!” declared Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul.

There will only be 74 remaining official candidates in the Miss Universe 2020 competition, after a delegate, Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020, through her national organization, withdrew from the pageant for health and safety reasons.

Apart from Miss Bangladesh Universe 2020 Tangia Zaman Mehita's withdrawal from this year's competition, many thought that, because of the political unrest in her country, Miss Myanmar Universe 2020 Thuzar Wint Lwin may also signify her non-participation. This may be because observers have noted that the -22-year-old Thuzar is as outspoken as Miss Grand Myanmar Han Lay in pushing for democratic reforms. Pageant fans did not also see Thuzar's profile in the roster of official candidates for the past few days.

Myanmar's recent fiasco displaced some 250,000 Burmese citizens. But if you'll check again, she's back in game. It is hoped that the same supporters who helped in sending Han Lay to Thailand will also help Thuzar to fly to the United States as soon as possible.

Prior to Miss Universe Bangladesh's withdrawal, there were several countries who have already backed out from this year's race. These are Angola, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Georgia, Germany, Guam, Kenya, Lithuania, Mongolia, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Saint Lucia, Sierra Leone, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and the US Virgin Islands.

It is interesting to point out that four of the withdrawing countries have won a crown from the  competition: Namibia (Michelle McLean, 1992), Angola (Leila Lopes, 2011),New Zealand (Lorraine Downes, 1983), and Sweden (Hillvi Rombin, 1955; Margareta Arvidsson, 1966; and Yvonne Ryding, 1984).

Because of the many circulating posts about a new Miss Universe crown, Fred Mouawad, Chief Executive Officer, founder, and chairman of the entity crafting the Miss Universe crown, clarified that "the Mouawad Miss Universe power of unity crown will remain the same for 2020 and 2021," referring to the 69th and 70th editions of the pageant.

On April 22, the Miss Universe Organization, through its YouTube channel, posted a video celebrating Earth Day. The “Happy Earth Day” compilation clip featured several Miss Universe candidates showing how they have reduced their carbon footprint.

The following day, the Miss Universe YouTube channel also released another compilation video titled "Making an impact during Covid," where several candidates shared their personal experiences and how the pandemic affected the circumstances of their loved ones.

The 69th Miss Universe final show will be live on May 17, starting at 8 a.m., on the A2Z Channel 11 network.

MISS UNIVERSE RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin apologized over her community pantry which turned into a ruckus after people flocked to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Neil Arce, GMA News clear Angel Locsin from pay-off allegation
Neil Arce, GMA News clear Angel Locsin from pay-off allegation
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Producer Neil Arce and GMA News cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin after a netizen accused the actress of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna opened up about the advantage of cohabitating or living-in with her boyfriend before marriage...
Entertainment
fbfb
What are your best lugaw memories?
By Pat-P Daza | April 26, 2021 - 12:00am
Whether it’s called lugaw, arroz caldo, congee or goto, this staple conjures for many Filipinos memories of their moms or lolas laboring in the kitchen and lovingly preparing it by chopping, sauteing and ...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Oscars 2021 winners in main categories
LIST: Oscars 2021 winners in main categories
23 hours ago
Here are the winners in key categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Julia Barretto confesses her past naughty antics to Gerald Anderson
Julia Barretto confesses her past naughty antics to Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto admitted to boyfriend Gerald Anderson that she sent sexy selfie to someone before. ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Toni Gonzaga looks back at her career highs & lows
Toni Gonzaga looks back at her career highs & lows
By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
This year marks Toni’s 20th year in the entertainment scene.
Entertainment
fbfb
Japanese Breakfast&rsquo;s Michelle Zauner hopes to uplift people with Jubilee
Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner hopes to uplift people with Jubilee
By Natalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Shortly after Japanese Breakfast made its late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the woman behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel Padilla marks 26th birthday with community pantry in Tacloban
Daniel Padilla marks 26th birthday with community pantry in Tacloban
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
On the day of his birth, Karla posted another birthday greeting for her son. She said that they usually invited many people...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fil-Am H.E.R., Asians make Oscars 2021 history despite Asian hate
Fil-Am H.E.R., Asians make Oscars 2021 history despite Asian hate
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Amid news of Asian hate, singer-songwriter H.E.R. is among the many Asians that won big at the 93rd Academy Awards in Hollywood...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with