CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Neil Arce, GMA News clear Angel Locsin from pay-off allegation
Neil at Angel
STAR/ File

Neil Arce, GMA News clear Angel Locsin from pay-off allegation

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Producer Neil Arce and GMA News cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin after a netizen accused the actress of giving money to an alleged staff member of GMA News. 

In his Twitter account, a certain Mark Lopez posted a video of Angel that showed that she was giving money to a man with a GMA ID lace. 

“Bakit nag abot ng pera si Angel Locsin sa taga GMA Network? Ano meron?” he wrote. 

"May utang ba si Angel sa taga GMA?” he wrote in another post. 

Neil took to his Facebook to defend his girlfriend against allegation, saying that the person is her make-up artist from GMA. 

“People are claiming inabutan daw ni Angel yung reporter. Make up artist Po niya yun sa GMA. Where do these people get their newS?!?!” he wrote. 

GMA News also cleared the name of Angel on Instagram. 

"Kaugnay po ng community pantry na itinayo ni Angel Locsin, meron pong mga nag-post sa social media ng larawan at video ng aktres na may iniabot sa isang lalaking may ID lanyard ng GMA Network. Ang nasabing lalaki ay hindi po bahagi ng GMA News and Public Affairs coverage team,” the news outlet said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GMA News (@gmanews)

"Siya po ay isang talent make-up artist ng isang programa ng GMA. Wala pong koneksyon ang GMA sa kaniyang pagpunta sa lugar. Kinumpirma ng fiancé ni Angel sa isang post na ang lalaki ay dating make-up artist ni Angel nang si Angel ay nasa GMA pa," it added. 

RELATED: Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died

'Habang buhay ako hihingi ng patawad': Angel Locsin vows to help balut vendor who died after lining up at her community pantry

ALSO ANGEL LOCSIN NEIL ARCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin apologized over her community pantry which turned into a ruckus after people flocked to...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I&rsquo;m straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation
'I’m straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kris Aquino’s son Bimby clarified her sexual orientation saying he’s a straight man. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Nawindang ako': Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19, more newsmen die due to virus
'Nawindang ako': Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19, more newsmen die due to virus
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
After TV5's Ted Failon and Cheryl Cosim tested positive for COVID-19 last March, ABS-CBN news anchor Bernadette Sembrano...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Habang buhay ako hihingi ng patawad': Angel Locsin vows to help balut vendor who died after lining up at her community pantry
'Habang buhay ako hihingi ng patawad': Angel Locsin vows to help balut vendor who died after lining up at her community pantry
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin confirmed that a senior citizen died while lining up at her community pantry and she promised...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna opened up about the advantage of cohabitating or living-in with her boyfriend before marriage...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Future of Miss International, other big pageants still uncertain due to pandemic
Future of Miss International, other big pageants still uncertain due to pandemic
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
As news have been shared throughout social media that several pageant systems have announced their pageant dates for a live...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi admits watching Catriona Gray's 'Lava Walk' 'a thousand times'
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi admits watching Catriona Gray's 'Lava Walk' 'a thousand times'
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Pageant fans from all around the world watched the FB Live colloquium "Winning Walk" with reigning Miss Universe Zuzibini...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ibang Camille po iyon': Camille Prats mistaken for Camille Trinidad
'Ibang Camille po iyon': Camille Prats mistaken for Camille Trinidad
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso host Camille Prats revealed that she’s been receiving uplifting messages after being mistakenly identified as...
Entertainment
fbfb
A long-overdue, fitting tribute to Khavn dela Cruz
A long-overdue, fitting tribute to Khavn dela Cruz
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
He was very seldom, if ever, mentioned by local press, except back in 2018 when Khavn dela Cruz poured out his resentment...
Entertainment
fbfb
Giselle Tongi finishes graduate studies
Giselle Tongi finishes graduate studies
By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Not every celebrity gets to prioritize her studies, probably because of the demands of her career.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with