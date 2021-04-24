Neil Arce, GMA News clear Angel Locsin from pay-off allegation

MANILA, Philippines — Producer Neil Arce and GMA News cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin after a netizen accused the actress of giving money to an alleged staff member of GMA News.

In his Twitter account, a certain Mark Lopez posted a video of Angel that showed that she was giving money to a man with a GMA ID lace.

“Bakit nag abot ng pera si Angel Locsin sa taga GMA Network? Ano meron?” he wrote.

"May utang ba si Angel sa taga GMA?” he wrote in another post.

Bakit nag abot ng pera si Angel Locsin sa taga GMA Network? Ano meron? pic.twitter.com/vFEh7UxRgt — Mark Lopez (@MacLen315) April 23, 2021

Neil took to his Facebook to defend his girlfriend against allegation, saying that the person is her make-up artist from GMA.

“People are claiming inabutan daw ni Angel yung reporter. Make up artist Po niya yun sa GMA. Where do these people get their newS?!?!” he wrote.

GMA News also cleared the name of Angel on Instagram.

"Kaugnay po ng community pantry na itinayo ni Angel Locsin, meron pong mga nag-post sa social media ng larawan at video ng aktres na may iniabot sa isang lalaking may ID lanyard ng GMA Network. Ang nasabing lalaki ay hindi po bahagi ng GMA News and Public Affairs coverage team,” the news outlet said.

"Siya po ay isang talent make-up artist ng isang programa ng GMA. Wala pong koneksyon ang GMA sa kaniyang pagpunta sa lugar. Kinumpirma ng fiancé ni Angel sa isang post na ang lalaki ay dating make-up artist ni Angel nang si Angel ay nasa GMA pa," it added.

