'Wag ka muna mag-girlfriend': Julia Barretto gives advice to ex-flame Joshua Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto advised former boyfriend Joshua Garcia to stay single because of his career passion.

In the recent episode of “The Best Talk” of Boy Abunda, the host revealed that he talked to Julia and asked her about her friendship with Joshua.

"Sabi niya, 'Alam mo Tito Boy, yung pagiging magkaibigan namin ni Joshua is at its best. We're very, very good friends.'" Boy said.

"Ang nakakatawa daw, siya na ang nagbibigay ng payo ngayon kay Joshua: 'Joshua, 'wag ka muna mag-girlfriend. Mag-concentrate ka sa trabaho mo.' Because she sees how passionate and how driven Joshua Garcia is as an actor," he added.

Joshua and Julia broke up in June 2019. At that time, Julia was linked to the split of celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo.

Boy also asked Julia about her relationship with Gerald and their fishing adventure at the West Philippine Sea.

“The best thing about Gerald daw, sabi niya, is he guides her, aside from the fact of course that they make each other happy... She's very happy, obviously very happy," Boy said.