CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'Wag ka muna mag-girlfriend': Julia Barretto gives advice to ex-flame Joshua Garcia
JoshLia as seen in 'Paubaya'
Moira Dela Torre via YouTube, screenshot

'Wag ka muna mag-girlfriend': Julia Barretto gives advice to ex-flame Joshua Garcia

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 11:17am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto advised former boyfriend Joshua Garcia to stay single because of his career passion. 

In the recent episode of “The Best Talk” of Boy Abunda, the host revealed that he talked to Julia and asked her about her friendship with Joshua. 

"Sabi niya, 'Alam mo Tito Boy, yung pagiging magkaibigan namin ni Joshua is at its best. We're very, very good friends.'" Boy said.

"Ang nakakatawa daw, siya na ang nagbibigay ng payo ngayon kay Joshua: 'Joshua, 'wag ka muna mag-girlfriend. Mag-concentrate ka sa trabaho mo.' Because she sees how passionate and how driven Joshua Garcia is as an actor," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

Joshua and Julia broke up in June 2019. At that time, Julia was linked to the split of celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo. 

Boy also asked Julia about her relationship with Gerald and their fishing adventure at the West Philippine Sea. 

“The best thing about Gerald daw, sabi niya, is he guides her, aside from the fact of course that they make each other happy... She's very happy, obviously very happy," Boy said. 

JULIA BARRETTO AND JOSHUA GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin apologized over her community pantry which turned into a ruckus after people flocked to...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I&rsquo;m straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation
'I’m straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kris Aquino’s son Bimby clarified her sexual orientation saying he’s a straight man. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Nawindang ako': Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19, more newsmen die due to virus
'Nawindang ako': Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19, more newsmen die due to virus
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
After TV5's Ted Failon and Cheryl Cosim tested positive for COVID-19 last March, ABS-CBN news anchor Bernadette Sembrano...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Habang buhay ako hihingi ng patawad': Angel Locsin vows to help balut vendor who died after lining up at her community pantry
'Habang buhay ako hihingi ng patawad': Angel Locsin vows to help balut vendor who died after lining up at her community pantry
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin confirmed that a senior citizen died while lining up at her community pantry and she promised...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
The 18 Real Gentlemen in showbiz
The 18 Real Gentlemen in showbiz
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
With the help of three showbiz experts, Funfare has come up with a list of the 18 real gentlemen in showbiz.
Entertainment
fbfb
How fandom inspires BTS&rsquo; passion & purpose
How fandom inspires BTS’ passion & purpose
By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Smart’s global endorser BTS also talks about their Filipino ARMY, Philippine basketball and memories from past visits...
Entertainment
fbfb
Future of Miss International, other big pageants still uncertain due to pandemic
Future of Miss International, other big pageants still uncertain due to pandemic
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 19 hours ago
As news have been shared throughout social media that several pageant systems have announced their pageant dates for a live...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi admits watching Catriona Gray's 'Lava Walk' 'a thousand times'
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi admits watching Catriona Gray's 'Lava Walk' 'a thousand times'
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 20 hours ago
Pageant fans from all around the world watched the FB Live colloquium "Winning Walk" with reigning Miss Universe Zuzibini...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ibang Camille po iyon': Camille Prats mistaken for Camille Trinidad
'Ibang Camille po iyon': Camille Prats mistaken for Camille Trinidad
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapuso host Camille Prats revealed that she’s been receiving uplifting messages after being mistakenly identified as...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with