Future of Miss International, other big pageants still uncertain due to pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — As news have been shared throughout social media that several pageant systems have announced their pageant dates for a live competition, the Miss International Organization, based in Japan, is asking their national directors for their honest opinion if they would like the 60th edition of the Miss International pageant to be postponed or to keep holding it virtually, due to government restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), which holds the local Miss International franchise, we will surely be hearing from them regarding this matter. They, too, have postponed their April 17 national finals to a later date.

BPCI issued a statement that said, "To safeguard the welfare of our staff and candidates, we are moving the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night to June 27, 2021. We will continue to comply with government guidelines. For now, we will hold virtual activities until we are ready to stage our pageant events. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe!"

It would seem the pandemic moved the original schedules of many pageant platforms. Some, like the Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss Supranational and Miss Grand International have a specific months in mind. Others, like the Miss Asia Pacific International (MAPI), have no specific date yet.

Franchise owner Jacqueline Sy, through its MAPI Facebook page, posted that it has suspended, until further notice, the holding of its pageant. The contest was won last, in 2019, by Chaiyenne Huisman of Spain at the Resorts World Hotel & Casino's Newport Performance Arts Theater in Metro Manila.

Whether postponed or staged virtually, these beleaguered organizations will definitely find sound ways to hold their annual competitions. So stay tuned for more updates on these issues and concerns.