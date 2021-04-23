CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Ibang Camille po iyon': Camille Prats mistaken for Camille Trinidad
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Camille Prats revealed that she’s receiving uplifting messages after being mistakenly identified as YouTube star Camille Trinidad by social media users. 

Trinidad recently revealed that boyfriend Jayzam Manabat committed infidelity. 

In her Facebook account, Pratts posted screenshot of the messages of encouragement from social media users. 

"Hi everyone!!! Been getting a lot of private messages like these. I was also getting tagged and my photo also being posted," she wrote.  

 

“Just to clarify something that started out as a joke/meme that I think lead to confusion, ibang Camille po iyon,” she added. 

The “Princess Sarah” actress said she appreciated the kind messages but they got the wrong Camille. 

“The convo on the right was EDITED. I didn't reply to anyone just like the message shown below. Appreciate your kind messages guys but you got the wrong ‘Camille',” she stressed.

