Gabbi Garcia fires back at basher of her community pantry

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia recently launched her own version of community pantry in Paranaque City.

In her Instagram account, the young star posted photos of her pantry, showing different commodities including vegetables, canned goods, noodles and even ice cream.

“Posting this with nothing but pure and good intentions. This is to inspire everyone that despite of the situation, we can all help each other in our own little way,” Gabbi wrote.

The actress thanked her community for making her project possible and for the donations.

“Thank you to our small community for making this possible! Thank you also to everyone who stopped by to drop their donations. May God Bless you more!” she wrote.

“To all the community pantries, SALAMAT SAINYO!!! Keep going! God bless your pure hearts! Tayo tayo ang magtulungan,” she added.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user questioned Gabbi's timing for the initiative.

“Kailangan gawin muna ng mga walang kaya sa buhay to bago gawin ng mga may kaya? Haysss. Kung di pa gagawin to ng mga salat sa buay hindi din gagawin ng mga mayayaman!” the user commented.

“Hindi ko po kailangan ang inyong negative na opinion sa IG ko. Stefanie, kung gusto niyo nga po palang mag donate o tumulong, pwede niyo po ako imessage. Salamat!" Gabbi replied.

