With ABS-CBN contract suspended, Boy Abunda reveals other networks' offers
TV host Boy Abunda
Photo release

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 7:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Soar high, fly high," "Break a leg," and "Do your best" are usually the gist of many commencement messages. Boy Abunda, in his fashion as the host with the gift of gab, shared an unconventional piece of advice to the graduates of an online program.

"Do not be afraid to annoy. Annoy with dignity -- ask the difficult questions," said the seasoned TV host while addressing the 162 OEd graduates in their virtual commencement exercises recently.

The popular host expounded on his speech for the graduates.

"Culturally, pinaniwala tayo that we have to be pleasant all the time, no matter how painful it is. Huwag ka magtanong, don't shake the status quo... Iniiwasan natin magtanong ng annoying questions," Abunda shared.

He added that asking the right questions should become a practice especially when one wants to know about something. Abunda stressed that even if it might be annoying, one should not be afraid to ask.

The host also emphasized the need for everyone to be humane, especially during this pandemic.

"For us to start living in an equitable world, we have to start engaging with each other. We cannot ignore each other, we have to be present," he said.

"Simple lang ang ibig kong sabihin: may pakialam tayo sa isa't isa, sa bayan, sa mga pamilya natin, sa eskwelahan, sa mundo at mga kaibigan natin."

With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting a barrier to a physical ceremony, OEd did what it does best—pivot to the online medium that successfully allowed graduates to study at anytime and anywhere.

“This year, we wanted to ensure that our graduates are able to mark this momentous occasion in their lives and celebrate their academic achievement. We continue to be committed in using online technology to provide our students with learning continuity. Online is truly the future of education,” said Dr. Amable Aguiluz IX, Vice Chairman of AMA Education System.

Offers from other networks

During a recent virtual press conference for the second season of FYE Channel’s “The Best Talk,” his talk show on livestreaming app Kumu, Boy noted that relationship-driven, contrary and adversarial interviews are not tolerated in Philippine culture.

“’Di tayo mambastos kasi kapag nangumbida ka ng bisita, you’re expected to be courteous and not expected to be hostile," he told Philstar.com and other media outlets during the conference.

He likened interviewing fellow Kapamilya stars to “walking on tight rope” because he had to balance the varying interests of his audience, ABS-CBN and its stars.

“It’s a balancing act and sometimes you don’t know what to do until you’re there.”

He revealed that his ABS-CBN contract was suspended due to the network shutdown. He, however, gave pieces of advice for other ABS-CBN stars thinking of moving to other media outlets.

“Depende sa pag-uusap. Makipag-usap ka ng maayos. Magpaalam ka ng maayos. Ako, my contract is suspended. I will be lying to you if I say I didn’t get offers to do talk shows.”

According to him, he could have transferred to other TV networks as well, but he used the time spent at home during the pandemic to rest.

“But I also wanted to rest. For almost 30 years of doing talk (shows), sabi ko, ‘Magpahinga ka muna, wala ka nang ginawa kundi dumaldal nang dumaldal’.”

Notheless, he understood why his fellow artists transferred and asked people to stop criticizing those who have done such.“But, for those artists, for economic reasons, for example, or spiritual or emotional reasons, makipaguspa ka nang maayos. Lahat nakukuha sa mabuting pag-uusap. But if a person wants to go forth decently because he wants to survive, it should not be taken against the person.”

