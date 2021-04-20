StrongerNow than yesterday: Inspiring stories of great hair days

MANILA, Philippines — There is no denying that hair has always been a significant symbol for women. As they say, “Hair is your crowning glory” and it’s not just because hair sits right on top of your head.

Hair can contribute to a woman’s identity and can affect how confident they feel. In moments they need to feel most empowered, a great hair day might just be the boost that they need.

Great hair days can transform ordinary moments into moments of empowerment that some can only dare to dream of. Here are some great hair day stories from local stars that many Filipinas can relate to and use as their inspiration.

Pinky Webb

Pinky Webb finally opens up on her recent iconic hair flip moment.

“Looking back as I faced a difficult situation, feeling the tension and pressure about to get to me, I chose to remain calm and unintentionally did, well, a hair flip. Luckily, I chose to wear my hair down that day. Even better, I felt empowered with my Salontastic hair!”

Anne Curtis

“No matter the length, style and color of my hair Pantene shampoo and conditioner have made my hair look amazing, making me feel empowered. At the moment I’m loving the Pantene salon inspired conditioners!”

Whether it be on stage as a host or performer, on screen as an actor or just at home as a mum and wife, Anne Curtis shares that Pantene has made her feel empowered through making her hair look amazing.

Gabbi Garcia

With so many tasks at hand from conceptualization to shooting vlogs, Gabbi Garcia talks about how challenging and fulfilling it is when she works on her content.

“I feel more in control and empowered. Just like how Pantene empowers me to be more confident with my crowning glory, that even if I give less effort to my hair, it always stays Salontastic! Because with Salontastic hair, I feel empowered to own those challenging moments.”

Kylie Verzosa

“Looking back at my achievements takes me to a place of gratitude,” Kylie Verzosa shares, as she flashes back to memorable moments, such as when she represented the Philippines and won the Miss International crown, became a mental health advocate, and when Mental Health Matters—her own mental health organization—was recognized by international organizations.

“It was always a dream and accomplishment of mine. I feel more confident that even If I give less effort to my hair, it always stays to be Salontastic!"

Sofia Andres

“I think the most challenging part of being a mother is to embody the values we want to impart our children. It is not enough to teach or tell them what is right but we also have to show them that we practice what we teach them. Truly motherhood changes your ways, the way you see things and even how you think,” Sofia Andres shares how some parenting moments have provided her empowerment as a mom.

“If you are a mom and you are afraid too, just be the woman you want you children to be. In the little things like when our children play with our hair, we can stay confident that it will always stay Salontastic. Because with Salontastic hair, I feel empowered to own those moments.”