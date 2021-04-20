CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
#StrongerNow than yesterday: Inspiring stories of great hair days
Great hair days can transform ordinary moments into moments of empowerment that some can only dare to dream of. Here are some great hair day stories from local stars that many Filipinas can relate to and use as their inspiration.
Composite photo from Instagram

#StrongerNow than yesterday: Inspiring stories of great hair days

(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 9:17am

MANILA, Philippines — There is no denying that hair has always been a significant symbol for women. As they say, “Hair is your crowning glory” and it’s not just because hair sits right on top of your head. 

Hair can contribute to a woman’s identity and can affect how confident they feel. In moments they need to feel most empowered, a great hair day might just be the boost that they need. 

Great hair days can transform ordinary moments into moments of empowerment that some can only dare to dream of. Here are some great hair day stories from local stars that many Filipinas can relate to and use as their inspiration.

Pinky Webb

Pinky Webb finally opens up on her recent iconic hair flip moment.

“Looking back as I faced a difficult situation, feeling the tension and pressure about to get to me, I chose to remain calm and unintentionally did, well, a hair flip. Luckily, I chose to wear my hair down that day. Even better, I felt empowered with my Salontastic hair!” 

Anne Curtis

Instagram.com/Anne Curtis

“No matter the length, style and color of my hair Pantene shampoo and conditioner have made my hair look amazing, making me feel empowered. At the moment I’m loving the Pantene salon inspired conditioners!”

Whether it be on stage as a host or performer, on screen as an actor or just at home as a mum and wife, Anne Curtis shares that Pantene has made her feel empowered through making her hair look amazing. 

Gabbi Garcia

With so many tasks at hand from conceptualization to shooting vlogs, Gabbi Garcia talks about how challenging and fulfilling it is when she works on her content.

“I feel more in control and empowered. Just like how Pantene empowers me to be more confident with my crowning glory, that even if I give less effort to my hair, it always stays  Salontastic! Because with Salontastic hair, I feel empowered to own those challenging moments.”

Kylie Verzosa

Instagram.com/Kylie Verzosa

“Looking back at my achievements takes me to a place of gratitude,” Kylie Verzosa shares, as she flashes back to memorable moments, such as when she represented the Philippines and won the Miss International crown, became a mental health advocate, and when Mental Health Matters—her own mental health organization—was recognized by international organizations.

“It was always a dream and accomplishment of mine. I feel more confident that even If I give less effort to my hair, it always stays to be Salontastic!"

Sofia Andres

“I think the most challenging part of being a mother is to embody the values we want to impart our children. It is not enough to teach or tell them what is right but we also have to show them that we practice what we teach them. Truly motherhood changes your ways, the way you see things and even how you think,”  Sofia Andres shares how some parenting moments have provided her empowerment as a mom.

“If you are a mom and you are afraid too, just be the woman you want you children to be. In the little things like when our children play with our hair, we can stay confident that it will always stay Salontastic. Because with Salontastic hair, I feel empowered to own those moments.”

PANTENE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anthony Taberna reacts to K-drama lookalike; sues employee, bank manager for allegedly stealing P15M
Anthony Taberna reacts to K-drama lookalike; sues employee, bank manager for allegedly stealing P15M
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
The seasoned broadcast journalist filed a lawsuit against his former employee and a bank branch manager last April 14 for...
Entertainment
fbfb
The long way home
The long way home
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There’s a lesson to be learned from the experience of Anthony “Ka Tunying” Taberna who lived in the squatters’...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Sobrang sarap makasal': Alex Gonzaga opens up about sex life
'Sobrang sarap makasal': Alex Gonzaga opens up about sex life
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Host-actress Alex Gonzaga opened up about her sex life now that she’s married to Mikee Morada. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Charie Villa now a gentle farmer
Charie Villa now a gentle farmer
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Charie Villa is a household name for those who followed the news from the early ‘90s until 2014, when she retired from...
Entertainment
fbfb
Turning 60 and no turning back
Turning 60 and no turning back
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Welcome to the Seniors Club!
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
#StrongerNow than yesterday: Inspiring stories of great hair days
Sponsored
#StrongerNow than yesterday: Inspiring stories of great hair days
1 hour ago
Here are some great hair day stories from local stars that many Filipinas can relate to and use as their inspiration.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ciara Sotto defends Maine Mendoza over alleged homophobic, racist tweets
Ciara Sotto defends Maine Mendoza over alleged homophobic, racist tweets
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Ciara Sotto defended fellow singer and actress Maine Mendoza over homophobic tweets that Maine posted years ago.
Entertainment
fbfb
What listeners need to know about Psalms David
What listeners need to know about Psalms David
By Jerry Donato | 2 days ago
His stint in The Clash Season 1 proved that Psalms David had that singing passion in him.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: JM de Guzman shares panic attack experience
WATCH: JM de Guzman shares panic attack experience
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman experienced a panic attack while promoting his new teleserye “Init sa Magdamag.&rdquo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maine Mendoza apologizes for decade-old homophobic tweets
Maine Mendoza apologizes for decade-old homophobic tweets
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza apologized after her decade-old homophobic tweets resurfaced again on social media. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with