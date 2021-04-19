CHINESE NEW YEAR
JM de Guzman gets 4 stitches after 'Init Sa Magdamag' set accident
JM de Guzman

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 6:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — "The show must go on," wrote actor JM de Guzman on his Instagram on April 18.

The "Init sa Magdamag" star posted a throwback clip of his wound on the left side of his forehead while co-star Yam Concepcion landed a peck on the back of his head.

"4 stitches sa gitna ng wound para hindi visible yung stitches so we can continue to rock and roll," he wrote, tagging Yam and thanking her "ate" for the cute art.

He also used the hashtags  #aksidente and #initsamagdamag.

 

 

The two are currently starring in the nightly show "Init Sa Magdamag," a tale of passion and obsession. It will premiere tonight on ABS-CBN's multi-platform channels.

RELATED: WATCH: JM de Guzman shares panic attack experience

