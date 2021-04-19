Ciara Sotto defends Maine Mendoza over alleged homophobic, racist tweets

MANILA, Philippines — Ciara Sotto defended fellow singer and actress Maine Mendoza over homophobic tweets that Maine posted years ago.

In a Twitter post last April 17, Ciara said: “You are not defined by your past mistakes.”

“Whatever you’ve been through doesn’t have to be the end of you. You are valuable and irreplaceable. And I love you!!!” added Ciara, tagging Maine.

Mendoza apologized after her decade-old homophobic tweets resurfaced again on social media.

In her Twitter account, Maine said she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her tweets.

“Hi tweeps! I’ve been receiving a lot of messages about my tweets several years ago. Sending my sincerest apologies to those whom I have offended with my tweets way back then. It was my careless self talking and I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I am sincerely sorry,” Maine wrote.

She was referring to tweets described by Internet users as “homophobic” and "racist." One of the now-deleted posts in 2011 said, “Kung wala kang magandang sasabihin, mas mabuting manahimik ka na lang. Bading.”

Other tweets showed Maine expressing dislike for Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

According to Maine, she learned to be more careful with her words as time passes by.

“Through the years, I have learned to be more careful with my thoughts and words – and how it would affect the people around me. Hope you hear me out this time. Praying for everyone’s safety and sanity in these trying times,” Maine said.

The “Phenomenal Star” just turned 26 last March 3 with a new single, "Lost With You," a soothing and mellow love ditty about not minding "getting lost" with that special someone.

Her latest track fits perfectly well into the kind of music she wants, the type “that you’d want to listen to when you’re alone or driving.”

The track comes 11 months after she released her song collaboration with Gracenote. "Parang Kailang Lang" reached 1.6 million streams on Spotify and 1 million views on Universal Records' YouTube channel.

"Lost With You" was composed by Jimmy Borja, Judy Klass, Jacob Westfall, and produced by Ito Rapadas. It is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.

Apart from being a regular host in the noontime TV show “Eat Bulaga!” and a lead role in “Daddy’s Gurl," Maine Mendoza is known for her viral dubsmash videos, countless endorsements, and blockbuster movies which have brought her several acting awards. — Video from Universal Records Philippines via YouTube