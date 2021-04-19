CHINESE NEW YEAR
Anthony Taberna reacts to K-drama lookalike; sues employee, bank manager for allegedly stealing P15M
From left: Anthony Taberna, Uhm Ki-joon
Anthony Taberna/Nice Print Photo; Uhm Ki-joon via Instagram

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist Anthony Taberna puts on a witty front with his Instagram post of his photo alongside the photo of "The Penthouse" star Uhm Ki-joon. Fans of the hit Korean series have been tagging Taberna, saying the two are lookalikes.

"Dahil ig account ko naman ito, mas maliwanag ang ilaw ko sa photoshoot natin, Pareng Joo Dan Tae! ??????????????? Tutal ay maraming nagta-tag sakin na hawig ko raw ang Kissing Bandit ng KDrama na The Penthouse, pangangatawanan ko na! Ayooown! Diversion ko dahil sa bad news na may more than 15 thousand new covid cases ngayong araw, Whew!! Ingat po kayo sa covid. Ingat din sa mahilig manghalik ng maganda - si Joo Dan Tunying!" Taberna said in the caption.

The seasoned broadcast journalist filed a lawsuit against his former employee and a bank branch manager last April 14 for allegedly stealing money worth P15 million from his company A. Taberna Foods, Inc.

 

 

In his 11-page complaint filed at the Quezon City Prosecutors' Office, Taberna filed the case against Ernie Patrick Aquino, his former finance and administrative head, and bank branch manager Gualberto Baluyot II.

“In the last week of November 2020, several checks issued by A. Taberna Foods to suppliers were dishonored despite the supposed availability of funds. Upon inquiry with (the bank), the company discovered that respondent Aquino was able to open seven other bank accounts under the name of Taberna Foods,” Taberna said in his complaint.

He added that all seven accounts were opened in the same bank branch. Taberna alleged that Aquino "connived" with Baluyot who allowed the latter to open several accounts on behalf of Taberna Foods "without presenting any Secretary's Certificate or Board Resolution showing authority to represent the company."

Taberna owns the chain of bakery/restaurant Ka Tunying's.

He had already hinted last year about being betrayed by an employee on the December 15 episode of the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay," where he spoke about how tough 2020 had been for him and his family. It was also last year that he shared that his daughter Zoey was diagnosed with leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy.

RELATED: Anthony Taberna falls victim to theft amid daughter's fight vs leukemia

