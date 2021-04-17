CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Sobrang sarap makasal': Alex Gonzaga opens up about sex life
Couple Mikee Morada and Alex Gonzaga
Alex Gonzaga via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Alex Gonzaga opened up about her sex life now that she’s married to Mikee Morada. 

In the latest video blog of celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, Alex said it felt good to be married because of a “swab test” every night. 

“Sobrang sarap makasal, sa totoo lang. Kasi every night, there’s swab test,” Alex said. 

“Hoy sa ilong ‘yung swab. Ibang swab yata iniisip mo!” Vickie answered Alex. 

“Ibang swab talaga ‘yung ginagawa namin. Pero talagang positive, negative, talagang positive pa rin,” Alex replied. 

Alex, however, revealed that they still haven’t planned to have a baby, saying they just want to enjoy first as a married couple. 

“Wala pa kaming plano ni Mikee kasi ini-enjoy pa lang namin yung isa’t isa. Kung kailan ibigay ni Lord kasi wala naman kaming contraceptive. Minsan tinatamad ako!” she said. 

The celebrity cosmetic surgeon also said that Alex’s mom Pinty was very strict when Alex and Mikee were not yet married.

“Mommy Pinty is super strict. Talagang bantay-sarado. Actually, Alex is never alone with Mikee. Ang taga-bodyguard pa nu’n, ang kapatid ni Mommy Pinty,” Vicki said.

