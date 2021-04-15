Miss Universe candidates test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — News sources in their respective countries reported that Miss Universe India 2020 Adline Castelino and Miss Universe Argentina 2020 Alina Luz Akselrad both tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pageant venue will be in the United States, specifically in Florida, the US government, through its wesite visittheus.com, issued travel guidelines in adherence to the mandatory testing requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP).

It requires all air passengers to present negative COVID-19 test results before entering the US. Air passengers will also be required to get a viral test within three days before their flight departs to the US and provide written documentation of their laboratory test to the airline.

Adline's case was reported on April 12, and Alina the day after. Following the 14-day quarantine, Adline will finish hers on April 26, while Alina completes hers on April 27. They both have ample time to get the required documents needed for their US flights. They should, however, be in the US by May 1 to account for further tests or confinement, should the need arise, and be in time for the candidates' arrival date in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida on May 7 or 8.

The guidelines further stated that airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers on documentation of records before they board. Moreover, if a passenger does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or choose not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding of the passenger.

Meanwhile, four candidates have arrived early in US - Vanessa Velasquez (El Salvador), Chantal Wiertz (Curacao), Hulda Snorradottir (Iceland) and Rabiya Mateo (Philippines). Rabiya and Vanessa spent a day at the O Skincare clinic early this week for a pre-pageant activity with the official skincare sponsor. As of the moment, there are 75 confirmed delegates from countries and territories around the world. One country, Croatia, is still awaiting confirmation for her status as candidate. She worries that her absence from the Miss Universe site will affect whatever fan votes she may lose in the meantime.

"Meron something about her (Rabiya), and meron s'yang charm na very relatable. You know, magaling syang speaker, strong 'yung presence nya. I think these are her edge... Na malaki ang chance n'ya sa Miss Universe this year," quipped O Skincare proprietess Olivia Quido, in an online interview.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, only 1,750 seats (around 25% of full capacity) will be occupied during the final show. The VIP tickets (priced at US$ 999 plus taxes), as well as the Diamond tickets (priced at US$ 2,499 plus taxes - that includes a guaranteed meet-and greet and photo opportunity with the winner, and seats at the preliminaries and dress-tech rehearsals) will soon be rolled out. General admission prices are estimated between US$ 399 to 499 plus taxes.

To date, India has eclipsed Brazil to become the second country most hit by the pandemic.

