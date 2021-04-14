CHINESE NEW YEAR
Charlie Dizon willing to play third party in 'World of Married' Filipino remake
Actress Charlie Dizon
Charlie Dizon via Instagram

Charlie Dizon willing to play third party in 'World of Married' Filipino remake

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 7:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon denied that she will play the third party in the Filipino adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” the original version of South Korea’s “The World of The Married.” 

In a virtual press conference for Star Magic workshops earlier, Charlie said she haven’t received any offer for the role. 

“Actually po wala pa pong nasasabi sa akin na gano'n. Nagugulat lang din po ako sa mga balitang lumalabas pero wala pa po talaga,” Charlie told the press, including Philstar.com.

Charlie, however, clarified that she’s willing to take the role. 

 

 

“Of course. Napanood ko po talaga 'yong Korean version no'n. But sa ngayon po talaga wala pang sinasabi talaga sa akin na gano'n,” she said. 

BBC Studios and ABS-CBN Corporation recently announced a new scripted format agreement that will see gripping psychological drama “Doctor Foster” remade for the Filipino audience. The Philippine adaptation, however, has not yet announced an official cast lineup.

Fans of Kapamilya actors Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos were clamoring that the Filipino remake of “Doctor Foster” should be given to them as a reunion project. 

Meanwhile, Rahyan Carlos, head of the Star Magic Artist Training and Workshops, did not waste time in studying and finding ways to transpose all workshops and training for the actors. 

“Last April 2020, after a month-long of intensive studying, auditing classes abroad and transposing modules online with my teachers, we resumed the training for acting, dance, voice and conversational tagalog via Zoom. And it worked!” Rahyan said.

Even if after the network’s shutdown happened last year, this did not dampen Rahyan's spirit to stop training actors. In fact, he and his teachers held all workshops online via Zoom. In June 2020, Star Magic had a soft launch of all workshops online. 

“We had 250 students all over the world during the pandemic, from 22 participating countries such as England, London, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Florence Italy, Virginia, New York, LA, Guam, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, France, New Jersey, Dubai, Qatar and Canada. We had live and recorded online recitals and culminating activities of all our workshops and people were so entertained and cheered for their loved ones who participated in the online training,” he said.

Carlos is the only certified Chubbuck Technique acting teacher behind the training of some of the most sought-after and award-winning actors of today such as Charlie, Christian Bables, Coco Martin, Julia Barretto, Jake Cuenca, Anna Luna, EJ Falcon, Alora Sasam, Ynna Asistio, Rocco Nacino, Sandino Martin, Arjo Atayde, Paulo Avelino and Joshua Garcia.

Those who aspire to be trained by professional and practicing teachers in acting, dance, voice and language are all welcome to join the workshops. Enrollment is ongoing and all classes will start in May. This will be on a first come, first serve basis. More information can be found in Star Magic Workshops Facebook and ABS-CBN Star Magic Workshops Instagram pages.

