Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto nominated to cast in 'World of Married' remake
From left: Piolo Pascual, Judy Ann Santos and Julia Barretto
ABS-CBN/Released; Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Kapamilya actors Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos were clamoring that the Filipino remake of “Doctor Foster” should be given to them as a reunion project. 

Philstar.com received messages from fans that Piolo and Juday should portray the role of the husband and wife. In social media, netizens have also been clamoring for Charlie Dizon, Julia Barretto or Kylie Padilla to play as the third party in the love story. 

South Korea’s adaptation of the series known as “The World of the Married” was the country’s highest-rated drama in cable TV history. Kylie reportedly looks like the mistress in the series played by Han So-hee.

BBC Studios and ABS-CBN Corporation recently announced a new scripted format agreement that will see gripping psychological drama “Doctor Foster” remade for the Filipino audience. The Philippine adaptation, however, has not yet announced an official cast lineup.

“It truly is an honour to know that 'Doctor Foster' will be coming to life in the Philippines under the extraordinary creative team at ABS-CBN Entertainment. I know that they will not only craft a unique and special story, but that they will capture the complex struggle of modern relationships from the perspective of the strong female character that sits at the heart of this series. I am confident this will be a hit among the Filipino audiences,” André Renaud, Senior Vice President Format Sales for BBC Studios said.

Originally written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic, the BAFTA award-winning series centers around a trusted doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair. 

The local series will be made by ABS-CBN Entertainment and will go into production later this year. It will be executive produced by ABS-CBN president and Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigak, ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer (COO) of broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Entertainment Production Head Laurenti Dyogi and ABS-CBN Dreamscape Entertainment Head Deo Endrinal.

The agreement will make the Philippines the sixth international market to license the "Doctor Foster" format, having already been adapted in South Korea, France, Russia, Turkey and India. A second series has aired in France and is currently in production in India. 

“We are most grateful to BBC Studios for entrusting ABS-CBN Entertainment with the Philippine version of 'Doctor Foster.' It is a privilege for us to be able to produce this highly engaging and relatable story for the Filipino audience. A scorned woman’s strength is real as she fights to stay whole when the marriage and family she values most is falling apart. True to our commitment to serve the Filipino, we are excited to create our own retelling of this beautiful story, to see the characters come alive with unique Filipino elements that will definitely excite our audiences," Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast said.

