Arci Muñoz shares story behind viral engagement video with JM de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — It's been a week since fans were delighted and eventually disappointed after actors and college best friends Arci Munoz and JM de Guzman revealed that the viral "engagement" video was a prank.

Munoz revealed the story behind the viral video last Monday, April 12, during the virtual presscon of the drama "Walang Hanggang Paalam" where she is one of the mainstays. The drama will air its finale on April 16.

The actress, sporting blond tresses, also seen on the viral video, said that the whole family went to Boracay with actor JM de Guzman.

"We went to Boracay, the whole family. Everybody knows naman that me and JM are really close since college days," said Arci.

The two went to University of the Philippines and were best friends since then. She added that she saw Deo Endrinal, head of Dreamscape Entertainment, during their family's recent Boracay trip.

"Andoon si Sir Deo, nagkita-kita kami nina JM and my brother proposed to his girlfriend," she said.

Arci continued, "Ewan ko kay JM. May suggestion na ipasok 'yung ring tsaka 'yung flowers in the middle of a sunset scene. Parang inabot niya lang 'yung flower sa akin. It's about the editing lang."

The viral clip that made the rounds on social media on April 4 showed JM hiding a bouquet of flowers and asking her if he can court her. It ended with a cliffhanger scene. The full clip uploaded the next day titled "Boracay Revelation" showed that after Arci accepted the bouquet, she handed it to her brother who proposed to his girlfriend.

The actress then addressed seasoned entertainment columnist and talent manager Ethel Ramos who asked her what was the truth behind the video.

"I wasn't really going to put it in the vlog. Eh, walang lang. Nagkatuwaan lang. Peace, tita. We're still best friends. Best friends forever," she said, referring to JM.

