Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza slam basher who threatened to harm daughter

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino and partner Trina Candaza called out a social media user who threatened to harm their baby Mithi.

In their Instagram account, the couple posted a screenshot of the reply of an IG user threatening their baby.

“Ansarap mo namang patayin bata ka. Mukha kang tutang ina. Anak ka ng artista pero mukha mo parang tutang ina. Gawin kaya kitang punching bag para mawala na yang mukha mo,” the basher wrote.

Carlo wrote that he’s deeply alarmed with what the basher commented on his daughter.

“Full-grown adults who make fake accounts to do this. Ano na ang nangyari sa mundong ito. Papano kayo pinalaki ng mga magulang ninyo? Magkano sinasahod niyo para gawin ito? Worth it ba?” he said.

“Nakakagalit mga ganitong klase ng basher. Mga salot kayo. Puro kay fake account, pero takot na takot ipakita mga pagmumukha niyo," Trina wrote, sharing Carlo's post.

Trina gave birth to Mithi last December. She was baptized last February.

