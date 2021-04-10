'Wolverineâ€™s healing ability canâ€™t save me': Hugh Jackman gets COVID-19 jab

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman encouraged the public to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In his Instagram account, the “X-Men” actor known for his Wolverine role posted a photo of him getting vaccinated.

“Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from Covid. But the vaccine can. Get it!” Hugh wrote.

Comedian Jack Black commented on Hugh’s post saying “Nice shot of the shot.”

“That’s gin,” commented actor Ryan Reynolds

Ryan also shared recently that he too got vaccinated.

“Finally got 5G,” Ryan wrote in the caption.

In the Philippines, the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines to those under 60 was suspended after the European Medicine Agency (EMA) found that blood clotting, combined with low platelet count, is possible although a “very rare” side effect of the shot.

The Department of Health heeded last Thursday the Food and Drug Administration’s recommendation to halt vaccinations using AstraZeneca pending further evidence and advice from local experts and the World Health Organization.