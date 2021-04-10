Baron Geisler turns emotional as he recalls biggest regret in life

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler turned emotional while recalling the biggest regret of his life

In his interview with Toni Gonzaga on the host’s YouTube channel, Baron revealed that his dream was for her mom to see that he’s a changed man.

Baron narrated to Toni the last minutes of her mom with him.

“I was preparing to go to a five-day retreat and I was sober for a while. So I went to her room. Nakaputi ako nito, long hair, may bigote,” Baron said.

“I said, ‘Mom, Baron here. Good boy. I’m gonna go to this retreat, I’ll see you when I get back,'” he added.

But before going out of the room, Baron said her mom tried to say something to him.

“And then parang sa pelikuka, she tried to stand up and said something. Feeling ko, on a happier note, baka sa long hair ko at bigote ko, akala niya ako si Jesus,” he said.

“Then slowly bumagsak na siya tapos nilapitan ko na siya. I sort of knew na this is it so kumuha ko ng pen light tapos chineck ko yung mata ni mommy. Nakita ko slowly nagda-dilate. And that when we knew na we lost her,” he added.

Now a changed man with wife Jamie and daughter Tali, Baron said she regret that her mom didn’t see that he is now clean.

“My dream kasi no’ng time na ‘yon was for my mom to see me clean. A lot of people saying naman na she's proud of me na. My mother will be forever living here in my heart,” Baron said.

He also said that his healing is for himself and for him to be a good influence to his own family.

“My recovery is not for Jamie, it’s not for Tali. It’s for me. Because how can I lead a family if I am not ready, if I am not whole?” he said.