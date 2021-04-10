CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Baron Geisler turns emotional as he recalls biggest regret in life
Combination photo shows Baron Geisler and his daughter.
Instagram/baron.geisler

Baron Geisler turns emotional as he recalls biggest regret in life

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler turned emotional while recalling the biggest regret of his life

In his interview with Toni Gonzaga on the host’s YouTube channel, Baron revealed that his dream was for her mom to see that he’s a changed man. 

Baron narrated to Toni the last minutes of her mom with him. 

“I was preparing to go to a five-day retreat and I was sober for a while. So I went to her room. Nakaputi ako nito, long hair, may bigote,” Baron said. 

“I said, ‘Mom, Baron here. Good boy. I’m gonna go to this retreat, I’ll see you when I get back,'” he added. 

But before going out of the room, Baron said her mom tried to say something to him. 

“And then parang sa pelikuka, she tried to stand up and said something. Feeling ko, on a happier note, baka sa long hair ko at bigote ko, akala niya ako si Jesus,” he said.

“Then slowly bumagsak na siya tapos nilapitan ko na siya. I sort of knew na this is it so kumuha ko ng pen light tapos chineck ko yung mata ni mommy. Nakita ko slowly nagda-dilate. And that when we knew na we lost her,” he added. 

Now a changed man with wife Jamie and daughter Tali, Baron said she regret that her mom didn’t see that he is now clean.

“My dream kasi no’ng time na ‘yon was for my mom to see me clean. A lot of people saying naman na she's proud of me na. My mother will be forever living here in my heart,” Baron said. 

He also said that his healing is for himself and for him to be a good influence to his own family. 

“My recovery is not for Jamie, it’s not for Tali. It’s for me. Because how can I lead a family if I am not ready, if I am not whole?” he said. 

ACTOR BARON GEISLER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Myanmar reportedly gets arrest warrant for Miss Grand International speech
Miss Myanmar reportedly gets arrest warrant for Miss Grand International speech
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
It seems Miss Grand Myanmar Han Lay has put herself in hot waters, following her speech at the Miss Grand International (MGI)...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Goes Around Comes Around and 2 stories to lift your spirits
By Ricky Lo | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s April 10, 2021, another feel-good Saturday, time for more stories that warm the heart and lift the spirits.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo finally admits dating Dominic Roque
Bea Alonzo finally admits dating Dominic Roque
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo finally admitted that she’s dating Dominic Roque. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Chito Miranda proud of wife Neri Naig for buying dream farm
Chito Miranda proud of wife Neri Naig for buying dream farm
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda is one proud husband to Neri Naig after she was finally able to buy her desired...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion pens touching appreciation post to Sharon Cuneta
KC Concepcion pens touching appreciation post to Sharon Cuneta
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Host-actress KC Concepcion penned a touching appreciation post to her mother Sharon Cuneta to celebrate her birth month....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'I loved him': Bea Alonzo reveals John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak
'I loved him': Bea Alonzo reveals John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak.
Entertainment
fbfb
'I would've slapped him': Bea Alonzo recalls seeing Gerald Anderson after controversial split
'I would've slapped him': Bea Alonzo recalls seeing Gerald Anderson after controversial split
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo recalled the moment she almost slapped ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson after their breakup.&nb...
Entertainment
fbfb
Guapdad 4000 chronicles life & career in 1176
Guapdad 4000 chronicles life & career in 1176
By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Instead of sharing stories about people, Guapdad 4000 simply chronicles his own in his latest album titled 1176, his project...
Entertainment
fbfb
Meet the OFW cast members of direk Chino&rsquo;s Lamentasyon
Meet the OFW cast members of direk Chino’s Lamentasyon
By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
All the cast members of director Chino Pereira’s forthcoming horror-suspense thriller, Lamentasyon, are OFWs (Overseas...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bruno Mars has hot, new collab
Bruno Mars has hot, new collab
By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
The incredibly talented Bruno Mars can always be counted on to perk things up with his feel-good sound.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with