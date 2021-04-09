CHINESE NEW YEAR
Diego Loyzaga opens up on relationship with Barbie Imperial
Celebrity couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial
Diego Loyzaga via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid actor Diego Loyzaga claimed that there’s no secret in his good relationship with Barbie Imperial, saying being in a relationship is "a never-ending compromise." 

In a virtual media conference of his upcoming movie “Death of a Girlfriend” with AJ Raval, Diego said he sees himself having a family with the Kapamilya actress. 

"I don’t think there’s a secret po. Para sa akin kasi, yung love or being in a relationship, it’s a never-ending compromise. You’re two individuals who want to be a team or an item or parang a unit — isa kayo," Diego said. 

"So siyempre meron kayong mga differences. Meron kayong mga hindi pagkakasunduan. Pero marami rin kayong mga likes sa isa’t-isa so there’s no secret to it. It’s like any relationship naman, even friendships ganoon din. But iba yung relationship kasi yung pupuntahan niyo eventually is marriage, have a family, have kids. So ganoon ko siya tinitingnan with Barbie, and ganoon din naman niya tinitingnan with me,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just like any relationship, Diego admitted that he and Barbie have also had bad days. 

"We understand each other. And not every day is a good day — just like any other relationship — and we understand each other even more on bad days. So it’s not a secret but it’s easier said than done," he said.  

Diego said she admires Barbie for her maternal instinct. He added that she can be like a baby sometimes. 

"Si Barbie can be the most maternal person in the sense na para siyang nanay kung mag-alaga. But at the same time, para naman siyang baby. Yun naman yung gustung-gusto ko kasi baby ko siya,” he said. 

"Gusto ko rin naman na ako yung nag-aalaga. I like how she can bring out the best in me and take care of me at the same time. Kapag siya naman, kapag kailangan niya ng alaga, hinihingi naman niya sa akin. And for me, big deal ‘yon," he added. 

Directed by Yam Laranas, “Death of a Girlfriend” will be streamed on VivaMax starting April 30. 

