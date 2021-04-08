Dominic Zapata directs an entertaining, timely series

“It gives the audience the chance to look at it from a different perspective,” answered director Dominic Zapata when asked if GMA 7’s I Can See You: #Future is a social commentary on the role of technology in telling the truth in a recent media conference.

“That perspective will be given by the character of Gabby Eigenmann,” added the director, “Parang oy, hindi lang ito puro posting (it’s no longer about posting videos), it’s not just about (making videos) viral.” Such acts could lead to some serious consequences. Dominic and his team present viewers situations to see the crux of social media misuse and dilemma. I Can See You: #Future airs until tomorrow night, right after First Yaya.

Miguel Tanfelix and Kyline Alcantara as young people, who will see the consequences of social media misuse in the sci-fi romance

By this time, televiewers have known that Gabby’s Elvin Torres is the kindhearted CCTV operator and father of Vinchie, played by Miguel Tanfelix. As an aspiring segment producer, Vinchie is on the lookout for interesting events-turned-content and has discovered a supernatural ability to foresee the future. A subject of his vision is Kyline Alcantara’s Lara Dacer, a woman who suffers from depression.

Social media apps have become “the” platforms of choice for communication and collaboration. However, there are repercussions when people use them without considering the interest of others. “The commentary of Gabby’s character is very valid,” said direk Dominic. “It’s something that (everyone should) think about and reflect on.”

The sci-fi romance I Can See You: #Future is a follow-up to the multi-genre I Can See You: On My Way To You. Both stories let viewers explore different plights about life and love with touches of fantasy and mystery. #Future and On My Way To You somehow make them consider the characters’ perspectives before making any judgment. For five consecutive nights, directors like Dominic need to narrate stories clearly and neatly. The #Future director had only respect for his team for coming up with a drama series that is “very entertaining” and “timely.”

“The past year has trained us to explore beyond television,” said Dominic of his approach to the series, which, as one noticed, showcases some movie-like quality. “We’ve streamed a lot of movies and a lot of content through however we could… Maybe it also had some kind of influence on our part.”

It can also be seen in the way the script was written, in which other creatives like the director, actors, production designer and director of photography draw their inspiration from, shared Dominic. He acknowledged that the artists’ source of inspiration also includes the things and content they encounter. “When we produce something, we bear in mind that we’re showing this globally. Hindi lang natin dala ang pangalan natin, hindi lang natin dala ang pangalan ng GMA network, dala natin yung bansa natin.” Drama series like I Can See You: #Future also deserves a place on a streaming platform to reach more viewers.

“It was designed in such a way na sasakto lang siya ng limang araw,” said Dominic of the series’ length. “Kung pahabain mo (ito), medyo lalaylay, kung mas maikli, bitin ka naman. Sinasakto lang ng five days the way it was designed… because of the pandemic, we had to be more prepared when we went to the set. We had an actual table reading (via) Zoom. Before we did it, we timed it.” If the I Can See You: #Future team would go beyond the allotted time, it had to make some adjustments with the script. “Sometimes, it brings out the most creative part of you,” shared the director. “When you have to work within certain limits and you are given boundaries, then you become more creative.”

Also in the cast are Aiko Melendez, Mikoy Morales, Dani Porter, Jmee Katanyag and Francis Mata.

(Viewers abroad can also catch the series via GMA Pinoy TV. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.)