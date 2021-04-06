CHINESE NEW YEAR
Derek Ramsay pleads not to compare him, Ellen Adarna to their exes
Lovers Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna are neighbors in a high-end village, two blocks away from each other.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay revealed that he doesn’t want to be compared to Ellen Adarna’s ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz or her other ex-lovers. 

In an Instagram Live interview with G3 San Diego last night, Ellen was asked, "What were you sure about with Derek that you weren't sure about with John Lloyd?"

"Okay, first is the connection. It's the communication. And he [Derek] met me at the right time. He met me during the pandemic. I fixed myself, I worked on myself, I did a lot of inner work, so at that time [that we met], I knew what I wanted na. I knew what was good for me, I knew what was bad for me. And when I made better choices for myself, that's when things just started to come in and everything just made sense," Ellen answered.

Derek, meanwhile, intervened, clarifying that neither Ellen nor he are saying that they are better than John Lloyd.   

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Ellen is not saying and I’m not saying I’m better than JL or better than her exes. It’s not that. Or Ellen is better than any of my exes. We met at the right time. We were meant to be and that’s how it works,” Derek said. 

Ellen echoed Derek’s statement, saying her relationship with Derek now will not work if they met five years ago. 

“If I met him five years ago, I told him, ‘No, I’d be the same crazy girl with issues, who’d hold it in and not express it properly',” she said.

When asked what attracted him to Ellen, Derek said: "Everything. She’s an amazing mother."

