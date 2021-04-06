CHINESE NEW YEAR
âMainit na mainit!â: Gerald Anderson on experiencing real-life âInit Sa Magdamagâ
Gerald Anderson and Julia Barreto star in Paul Laxamana's film "Between Maybes".
‘Mainit na mainit!’: Gerald Anderson on experiencing real-life ‘Init Sa Magdamag’

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 2:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Nabunutan ako ng tinik!”

That was how actor Gerald Anderson described his life since admitting his relationship with “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto in a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda, as seen in Abunda’s YouTube video uploaded last March 5.

Although his showbiz career remained steady after the confession, he told Philstar.com in a virtual press conference Monday that the interview, just like what Abunda told Philstar.com, “freed” him.

“Siguro sa career, wala naman (impact ‘yung interview). But you know, wala… It’s just something na naramdaman ko na parang kailangan ko nang gawin for peace of mind… Nabunutan ako ng tinik!” he declared.

“After that, wala, tuloy lang ang buhay. Mayroong mas malaking problema na kinakaharap ang lahat kaysa sa interview ko kay Tito Boy but it was something na I had to do and move on lang.”

Another media outfit then asked Gerald: “Gaano na kainit ang ‘yong magdamag?”

The actor then jested, “Mainit! Mainit na mainit!”

“Kasing init ng panahon at napakainit ng panahon ngayon, grabe!”

Anderson, Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman get entangled in a controversial love triangle in ABS-CBN Star Creatives’ new series "Init Sa Magdamag," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5 this April 19.    
   
The trailer has hit 12 million views 13 days after it was first released on YouTube and became a hot trending topic on social media.     
  
Yam and JM play the prominent political couple Rita and Peterson, whose marriage is on the brink of collapse as they struggle to have a child. Peterson met an accident years earlier that made him incapable of fathering a child.    
   
Rita believes that they can save their relationship if she bears a child through in vitro fertilization. Against Peterson’s parent’s wishes and their town’s beliefs, the two take a chance on the plan.  
  
But Peterson proposes what he thinks is a simpler solution—get the barrio doctor, Tupe, played by Gerald Anderson, to be their sperm donor. Unknown to Peterson, Rita and Tupe were once lovers.     
   
Under the creative management of Henry Quitain, “Init Sa Magdamag” will be directed by Ian Lorenos and Raymond Ocampo.  

RELATED: Gerald Anderson hits back at ‘human nature’ to be ‘judgmental’ of relationships

Yam Concepcion defends Gerald Anderson over playboy allegations

GERALD ANDERSON JULIA BARRETTO
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
