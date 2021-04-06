After Arci Muñoz prank, JM de Guzman says love can make him better

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman believes that love can make him a better person.

In the virtual media conference yesterday for his new teleserye “Init Sa Magdamag” with Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion, JM said love can change the world.

“Naniniwala ako sa Diyos, kay Jesus, at sa pamamaraan ng pag-ibig to change the world. It’s a powerful thing. It can hurt you, it can kill you. It can make you better. It can make you into someone na ‘di mo aakalain magiging ikaw. Ganun s’ya ka powerful,” JM said.

Recently, JM and his best friend Arci Munoz pranked their fans by saying they are now in a relationship.

But it was Arci’s brother Manolet who proposed to his girlfriend when the complete video has been uploaded in YouTube.

JM refused to comment on the issue during the press conference.

JM, together with Yam and Gerald, are set to capture viewers’ hearts as they get entangled in a controversial love triangle in ABS-CBN Star Creatives’ highly anticipated new series, "Init Sa Magdamag," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5 this April 19.

The trailer has hit 12 million views 13 days after it was first released on YouTube and became a hot trending topic on social media.

Yam and JM play the prominent political couple Rita and Peterson, whose marriage is on the brink of collapse as they struggle to have a child. Peterson met an accident years earlier that made him incapable of fathering a child.

Rita believes that they can save their relationship if she bears a child through in vitro fertilization. Against Peterson’s parent’s wishes and their town’s beliefs, the two take a chance on the plan.

But Peterson proposes what he thinks is a simpler solution—get the barrio doctor, Tupe, played by Gerald Anderson, to be their sperm donor. Unbeknownst to Peterson, Rita and Tupe were once lovers.

Under the creative management of Henry Quitain, “Init Sa Magdamag” will be directed by Ian Lorenos and Raymond Ocampo.

Catch the pilot episode of Star Creatives’ newest offering on April 17 on the iWantTFC app and website and on WeTV iflix and on April 19 on TV5 and A2Z channel on free TV and via digital TV boxes like ABS-CBN TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.

Viewers can also watch the show starting April 19 on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association), on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson hits back at ‘human nature’ to be ‘judgmental’ of relationships