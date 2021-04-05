CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Ex-lovers Rocco Nacino, Lovi Poe reunite in GMA TV series
Former celebrity couple Rocco Nacino and Lovi Poe in 'Owe My Love'
GMA Network/Released

Ex-lovers Rocco Nacino, Lovi Poe reunite in GMA TV series

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Five years after their breakup and with one of them recently married, Rocco Nacino and Lovi Poe reunite in the nightly GMA-7 romantic-comedy series "Owe My Love."

Starting April 5, Nacino joins the cast of his ex's current show in a special role. He will play Dr. Kenneth Paul who is set to cause a stir in the lives of Sensen Guipit (Lovi) and Dr. Migs Alcancia (Ben).

Rocco's character is set to shake the already-shaky, budding romance between Sensen and Dr. Migs. While the two characters have admitted their feelings for each other, Dr. Migs' parents' falling out and his mother's infidelity have made him hesitant in pursuing a serious relationship.

In addition, Dr. Kenneth returns to their neighborhood as a full-fledged cardiothoracic surgeon hired by Centimos Medical Hospital to be their newest head of Medical Services.

In a story published by GMA News, Rocco revealed that his wife, professional volleyball player Melissa Gohing, was excited for his newest project. They married last January.

“The fact that she doesn’t have reservations with me working with an ex,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Rocco and Lovi were a couple for almost two years before they called it quits in 2016. They co-starred in the 2015 drama "Beautiful Strangers."

"Owe My Love" also stars Aiai Delas Alas, Winwyn Marquez, and Jackie Lou Blanco. Joining them are Nova Villa, Ruby Rodriguez, Pekto Nacua, Buboy Villar, Ryan Eigenmann, Jelai Andres, Jon Gutierrez, Jason Francisco, Divine Tetay, Terry Gian and Mahal. The show is produced by GMA Public Affairs and airs weeknights at 9:35 p.m.

RELATED: Lovi Poe, 'Owe My Love' cast reveal secrets to summer-ready body

LOVI POE ROCCO NACINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Kelley Day 1st runner-up at Miss Eco International 2021
Philippines' Kelley Day 1st runner-up at Miss Eco International 2021
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 hours ago
Miss Eco Philippines Kelley Day was proclaimed first runner up to South Africa's Gizzelle Uys at the culmination of the Miss...
Entertainment
fbfb
A man called Fr. Salty
A man called Fr. Salty
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Last March 24, the Jesuit community woke up to the sad, shocking news that Fr. Salty de la Rama SJ, headmaster of Ateneo de...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities Angel Locsin and Enchong Dee reacted to President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent emotional...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Angeli Valenciano survives COVID-19
Angeli Valenciano survives COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya singer Gary Valenciano’s wife Angeli has recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela Fuente&nbsp;
Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela Fuente 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 57 minutes ago
Yam then broke into tears upon recalling her last conversation with Claire. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'I wasn't prepared': Beauty Gonzalez shares 'Easter story' on husband's COVID-19 battle
'I wasn't prepared': Beauty Gonzalez shares 'Easter story' on husband's COVID-19 battle
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Beauty shared how Norman couldn't breath due to pneumonia.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pilar Pilapil has motherly advice for Duterte
Pilar Pilapil has motherly advice for Duterte
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
The seasoned actress plays as mother to Gabby Concepcion's fictional Philippine president character in the currently airing...
Entertainment
fbfb
The &lsquo;Belofication&rsquo; of Jessica Villarubin
The ‘Belofication’ of Jessica Villarubin
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
How would the bashers and the bullies react if they saw her now?
Entertainment
fbfb
Why isn&rsquo;t Empoy Marquez sitting pretty?
Why isn’t Empoy Marquez sitting pretty?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Life has not always been easy for Empoy Marquez.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with