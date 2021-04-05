Ex-lovers Rocco Nacino, Lovi Poe reunite in GMA TV series

MANILA, Philippines — Five years after their breakup and with one of them recently married, Rocco Nacino and Lovi Poe reunite in the nightly GMA-7 romantic-comedy series "Owe My Love."

Starting April 5, Nacino joins the cast of his ex's current show in a special role. He will play Dr. Kenneth Paul who is set to cause a stir in the lives of Sensen Guipit (Lovi) and Dr. Migs Alcancia (Ben).

Rocco's character is set to shake the already-shaky, budding romance between Sensen and Dr. Migs. While the two characters have admitted their feelings for each other, Dr. Migs' parents' falling out and his mother's infidelity have made him hesitant in pursuing a serious relationship.

In addition, Dr. Kenneth returns to their neighborhood as a full-fledged cardiothoracic surgeon hired by Centimos Medical Hospital to be their newest head of Medical Services.

In a story published by GMA News, Rocco revealed that his wife, professional volleyball player Melissa Gohing, was excited for his newest project. They married last January.

“The fact that she doesn’t have reservations with me working with an ex,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Rocco and Lovi were a couple for almost two years before they called it quits in 2016. They co-starred in the 2015 drama "Beautiful Strangers."

"Owe My Love" also stars Aiai Delas Alas, Winwyn Marquez, and Jackie Lou Blanco. Joining them are Nova Villa, Ruby Rodriguez, Pekto Nacua, Buboy Villar, Ryan Eigenmann, Jelai Andres, Jon Gutierrez, Jason Francisco, Divine Tetay, Terry Gian and Mahal. The show is produced by GMA Public Affairs and airs weeknights at 9:35 p.m.

RELATED: Lovi Poe, 'Owe My Love' cast reveal secrets to summer-ready body