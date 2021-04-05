'I wasn't prepared': Beauty Gonzalez shares 'Easter story' on husband's COVID-19 battle

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Beauty Gonzalez revealed the ordeal she and husband, art curator Norman Crisologo, went through when the latter recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"The aloneness of this disease will kill the spirit even before it damages the body," wrote Beauty Gonzalez on Easter Sunday on Instagram (@beauty_gonzalez).

"An Easter story. For the last couple of weeks my life has been put on hold, everything on my mind and in my heart suddenly changed. Norman tested positive for Covid and had to be rushed to (the) hospital. This world problem suddenly hit home hard and fast and I wasn’t prepared," Beauty's long post began. It was accompanied with a photo of her, Norman and daughter Olivia.

She recalled how she felt alone during the whole ordeal, left with her daughter, with whom she had to put on a brave face.

"A day after symptoms showed, he was alone in a hospital ward halfway across town struggling for space and breath with dozens of other patients. I, too, was alone at home with Olivia totally in the dark as to what was happening at the hospital," she continued.

Beauty felt like her "world was ending" and she admitted that she didn't know what to do. She could only "recall" the statistics and death tolls she heard since the pandemic began. She admitted that she once thought those were "unbelievable" until she was faced with the same ordeal and "how real they have suddenly become."

Beauty shared how Norman couldn't breath due to pneumonia. She even surmised a fact that most people now know -- COVID-19 has no cure and no sure treatment is the "only sure thing."

On the outside, she was being brave for her daughter, but she was actually "going out of my mind, trying to call anyone who would offer me hope." But, like many, all she could do was wait.

"The aloneness of this disease will kill the spirit even before it damages the body. The hardest thing for a wife to do is to just sit and wait for a sick husband to come home, not being able to be there and comfort him was against every grain in my body. But it was something everyone of us in this situation has had to do," she wrote.

Throughout those dark and uncertain times, she spoke to God, made promises to herself and held her child often. Despite this she found herself "just a girl crying alone in the middle of the night thinking things will never be the same again."

Then, Norman called. Beauty recalled how he sounded, "tired, sad, almost defeated."

"Don't worry baby. Everything's gonna be alright," were Norman's words. Beauty recalled how he sounded strange, the same tone that he does when he speaks to her and her daughter "like little girls."

"And it was. He came home. Nothing will ever be the same again. Family is EVERYTHING??," she ended her long post.

The Philippines recorded 11,028 cases with 41, 205 recovered and two deaths last Sunday. The country logged a total of 795, 051 COVID-19 cases.