'Friends' reunion special to begin taping next week

MANILA, Philippines — The HBO Max "Friends" reunion special will begin shooting next week.

In a report by Deadline, sources have confirmed that the reunion of one of the most successful TV sitcoms of all time will begin taping in Los Angeles next week.

Ben Winston will be directing the reunion with actors Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc returning to the show's original home on Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

The cast will executive produce the reunion with the show’s creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Winston, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer.

The reunion special was originally planned last year but it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. .