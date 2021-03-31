Ariana Grande to replace Nick Jonas on 'The Voice'

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Ariana Grande is set to replace Nick Jonas on the 21st season of "The Voice."

In her Instagram account, Ariana posted a photo of her sitting on the iconic "The Voice" chair.

“Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!” Ariana wrote.

“@nickjonas we will miss you,” she added.

Various US media reported that Ariana is excited, saying she’s been a huge fan of the show for a long time.

“I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level,” she said.

Remaining coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcome the pop star in the reality singing competition.

“So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!” John wrote.

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!! https://t.co/jBeq9cLPVj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2021

Kelly said that they will bring female energy on the show next season as she welcomes Ariana in the show.

“Next season we are bringing y’all some powerful female energy! Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande,” Kelly said.

Next season we are bringing y’all some powerful female energy! Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande ?????? https://t.co/hUaYPelMJi — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 30, 2021

“There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all! Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!!” Blake wrote.