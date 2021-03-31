CHINESE NEW YEAR
Ariana Grande to replace Nick Jonas on 'The Voice'
In this file photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 US singer/songwriter Ariana Grande attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City.
AFP/Angela Weiss

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Ariana Grande is set to replace Nick Jonas on the 21st season of "The Voice."

In her Instagram account, Ariana posted a photo of her sitting on the iconic "The Voice" chair. 

“Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!” Ariana wrote. 

“@nickjonas we will miss you,” she added. 

Various US media reported that Ariana is excited, saying she’s been a huge fan of the show for a long time. 

“I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level,” she said. 

Remaining coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcome the pop star in the reality singing competition. 

“So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!” John wrote. 

Kelly said that they will bring female energy on the show next season as she welcomes Ariana in the show. 

“Next season we are bringing y’all some powerful female energy! Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande,” Kelly said. 

“There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all! Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!!” Blake wrote. 

