Jhong Hilario, long-time partner welcome 'Sample Princess'
TV host Jhong Hilario with partner Maia Azores.
Jhong Hilario via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Jhong Hilario announced that he’s now a father to his daughter with long-time partner Maia Azores.

In his Instagram account, the “It’s Showtime’s” “Sample King” posted a photo of her daughter named Sarina. 

“Hello my LOVE!!!” Jhong wrote. 

He added the hashtags “#Sarina #SamplePrincess.”

His noontime show co-hosts Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, as well as other celebrities congratulated Jhong in his newest milestone. 

“Yeheeeeeeeeeeyyyy!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! Super kyooot ni bagets! Nakasmile sya,” Vice said, while Vhong commented with heart emojis. 

“Whoohoooo! Congrats, daddy Jhong of Sample Princess! She’s beautiful!” Geneva Cruz commented. 

Jhong announced last February that he and Maia were expecting their first born. 

“Sobrang excited ako kasi first baby. Sabi ko nga, itong pandemic, hindi ganoon kasama, kasi merong blessing na dumating,” Jhong said that time. 

