Ronnie Liang sings song of hope for frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ronnie Liang led the singing of “Para Sa Bayan,” a song composed of veteran songwriter Vehnee Saturno dedicated to frontliners this pandemic.

In an interview with Phistar.com, Ronnie said he’s honored to sing the song for his countrymen.

“‘Para Sa Bayan’ music video is dedicated to our kababayans na nagpe-perform ng duty nila sa kabila ng pandemya, especially the frontliners, the medical workers, members ng Armed Forces of The Philippines, and to all men and women in uniform serving and sacrificing a lot in the name of service for our country,” Ronnie said.

“This song also celebrates the 124 years of excellence and commitment of the Philippine Army for the country. Of course composed by Mr. Vehnee Saturno, it is really a great honor and privilege na napili ako to sing it,” he added.

An Army reservist, Ronnie said the song is personal to him as he was seen helping the situation in the peak of pandemic.

“Bilang army reservist, damang-dama ko ang message ng kanta. When I was shooting its music video, biglang nag-flashback sa akin ‘yung times na nag-train ako, nag-perform ng duty laban sa COVID-19. Those were challenging times pero kagaya nga ng sabi sa kanta, para sa bayan,” he said.

“Ilan sa missions ko ay ang paghahatid-sundo ng health workers, na-assign sa checkpoints, nag-pack and distribute ng mga relief goods, tumulong sa mga locally stranded individuals, tumulong sa pagluluto at pagpapakain sa mga kababayan natin gamit ang AFP Mobile Kitchen,” he added.

Ronnie said he hopes that the song will bring hope to Filipinos.

“To help people is really my intention. I hope through this song, mabigyan namin ng pag-asa ang mga kababayan natin especially those COVID heroes. This is our way of saying thank you. We’re truly grateful sa kanila. Ang lahat ng kanilang ginagawa ay para sa bayan," he said.

He recently released "Closer You And I" on Spotify and other digital music platforms and already taped some episodes as one of the Jukebosses for the return of iconic game show, "Sing Galing".