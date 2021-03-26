The inspiring message of Youâ€™ll Never Walk Alone

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened. Life has become a “can’t touch anything, what if the virus is on that!, can’t talk to anybody existence!” What if a drop of infected saliva lands on my face? Is the mask enough? Can I remove the face shield? Do I have to be tested before I kiss or hug anybody? We need human contact but we have been reduced to an alone existence.

There is no way we can disregard the preventive measures. So we plod on, alcohol-soaked tissues in hand, virus-away sprays in every room of the house, living with dried-skin hands from frequent washings. We are thankful for every day that we end without a cough or fever and that people around us are safe and healthy.

So we breathe and we live and we will wake up to another day, healthy and hopeful this pestilence will come to end soon. Hopeful, that is the word we need to keep in mind these days. It brings to mind a famous line from Les Miserablés by Victor Hugo, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.”

And I think of the inspiring words that Oscar Hammerstein II wrote for the beautiful melody by Richard Rogers that became the immortal You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“When you walk through a storm/ hold your head up high/ and don’t be afraid of the dark/ at the end of the storm is a golden sun and the sweet silver song of a lark/ walk on through the wind/ walk on through the rain/ though your dreams be tossed and blown/ walk on, walk on with hope in your heart/ and you’ll never walk alone/ you’ll never walk alone.”

You’ll Never Walk Alone is a show tune from Carousel. It was born during a dark time. The musical was first performed in 1945 while World War II was still raging.

It was originally intended as a message of hope for a poor young widow faced with raising her baby daughter alone after her no-good husband is killed while participating in a robbery.

Just like most of the compositions by the legendary tandem of Rodgers and Hammerstein, You’ll Never Walk Alone turned out to have a life of its own. It became a popular graduation song all over the world. It is also known as a football song and never fails to move rabid fans to tears when played during soccer matches. And when seemingly daunting situations arise, the song continues to serve as a beacon of hope.

Last March 20, nearly 200 radio stations in Europe got together to play the iconic recording of You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry & the Pacemakers at the same time at 8:45 a.m. This was first done exactly a year ago on the declaration of the pandemic. The idea was for the song to be a battle cry of sorts that will instill the idea that no matter how bleak the future seems to be, people are never really alone.

Barbra Streisand sang a magnificent version of You’ll Never Walk Alone after the September 11 attacks on the United States. It delivered the message well. She reissued the video last May, 2020 and dedicated it to the frontliners as a fundraiser for protective gear. It dropped with this opening remark, “I sang this song almost 20 years ago right after 9/11. Today, we face another crisis but I think the words still apply.”

A moving recording of the song by Elvis Presley is the title track of his gospel album. In a video of his live performance, he says that it is like stepping inside the shoes of a person in need, the way the God that made you, would. No matter what happens no one indeed is ever really alone.

So, if you are among those who have developed teflonitis with your current eat, sleep, watch Netflix existence then You’ll Never Walk Alone is the song for you. It is guaranteed to break down your defenses and to get you thinking that COVID-19 is a pandemic that affects everybody. No one is coming out of this unscathed. We continue to fight because we are all in this together.

“...Walk on walk on, with hope in your heart/ and you’ll never walk alone/ you’ll never walk alone/ you’ll never walk alone.”

