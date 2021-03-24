Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens: Samantha Bernardo can win Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo believed that Samantha Bernardo has a strong chance of bringing home the country’s first-ever Miss Grand International title.

During the pilot episode of Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment online show Philstar Meets, Pia, Bianca and Carla said they were confident that Samantha is ready for the pageant.

“Nakita ko 'yung mga pictures ni Samantha, noong arrival niya, ang ganda, super. As in, you know coming in with a bang with a great entrance. I'm really hopeful na finally makakuha tayo ng crown sa Grand International,” Pia said.

Carla added that Samantha is a strong performer and has a strong chance of winning it all.

“I've loved Sam for a long time. I've wanted her to have a crown. I think she's great for Miss Grand International kasi kabogera talaga si Sam. She's a strong performer and just like Pia said, pagdating pa lang niya sa Thailand, alam mo 'yon? Parang dating panalo na. Kita mo na grabe yung pag-strategize nya eh from the outfit to headdress. So, I think Sam has a strong chance,” she said.

For Bianca, the country is long overdue to have a Miss Grand International crown and Samantha is the perfect candidate to do it.

“Sam Bernardo is beyond prepared and beyond capable of bringing home our very first Miss Grand International crown. I think long overdue na tayo na makuha 'yong crown na yan and Sam is the perfect candidate to do it. She's on point, she's fighting from day one, she's always prepared. I'm excited for her performance,” she said.

Last Tuesday, Samantha made it to the top 20 of the Miss Grand International swimsuit competition.

The list was composed of 10 candidates chosen by online voters while the other 10 were chosen by the judges. Samantha was chosen by online voters and ranked third place. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

