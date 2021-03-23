'My heart bleeds': Liza Soberano asks government where's help for poor

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano asked the government where is their support for the poor during this time of the pandemic due to COVID-19.

In her Twitter account, Liza said her heart bleeds because poor people cannot afford to go out and work.

“My heart bleeds for all the people who cannot afford not to go out and work. They literally have to choose between dying of starvation or dying of Covid. Is our country really this poor to no be able to provide stimulus?? Genuine question lang po,” Liza asked.

Liza compared the country to the USA wherein they regularly received stimulus funds and the testing and the vaccines are free.

“America has received 2 rounds of stimulus already, waiting on the 3rd. Covid testing is free, vaccination is free. Where is the support for the poor in our country?” she said.

Liza added that poor people will stay at home if they have food and money.

“Madali lang naman po mag stay at home if everyone has food on the table and money to pay the bills, she said.

Liza started becoming outspoken when COVID-19 hit the country last year.