'It's Showtime' suspends live airing as COVID-19 cases surge

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda and the whole crew of the noontime variety show "It's Showtime" will temporarily suspend its live airing starting today.

"To ensure the safety of our hosts and production team because of the surging COVID-19 cases in the country, ABS-CBN is suspending temporarily the live staging of 'It’s Showtime'," the statement released on Sunday, March 21, read.

The hit show started airing live again in October after it was setback when its mother network, ABS-CBN, lost its franchise renewal bid in May last year.

It again went live in October on free TV A2Z channel following a blocktiming deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network. In January this year, the show is among the first ones to be broadcast on TV5 where other ABS-CBN shows are also being shown.

Last March 20, the country logged a record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases. The number of new cases surpassed 7,000 for three consecutive days — the highest since the start of the pandemic — bringing the country’s caseload to over 663,000.