COVID-19 survivors make it to Miss Grand International swimsuit, preliminaries
From left: COVID-19 survivors Miss Grand Nigeria Chikaodili Nna-Udosen and Miss Grand Kenya Irene Ng'endo
Chikaodili Nna-Udosen, Irene Ng'endo via Instagram

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Grand International (MGI) organization, together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, formally presented the 63 official candidates vying for the Miss Grand Int'l 2020 title to members of the media at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Office. This fast-rising pageant platform espouses world peace - calling a stop to all kinds of conflict through its anti-war and anti-violence campaign.

"This year is quite different because of COVID-19. People have asked me why I hold the MGI event and told them that if we stop, then everything will stop. The situation is quite difficult but no one can stop my heart. Other pageants are following our lead. I invite people from all over the world to visit Thailand again," remarked MGI president Nawat Itsaragrisil in his keynote speech.

Miss Grand Kenya Irene Ng'endo and Miss Grand Nigeria Chikaodili Nna-Udosen came out of hospital quarantine, in time for the press event. The two delegates were under healthcare from corporate sponsor Piyavate Hospital, after testing positive to the requisite swab test upon arrival.

Miss Grand Kenya told media attendees that her grandmother passed on last November due to COVID-19.

For her part, Miss Grand Nigeria said her confinement kept her sanity intact because it was not easy to be in quarantine.

Miss Grand Int'l 2019 Valentina Figuera of Venezuela is the longest reigning winner, to date. She has worn the crown for almost two years now.

"I feel a little emotional but not sad. I'll always be a part of the MGI family. An MGI queen must be ready to work with the organization. Thank you for all the support," she said.

The day after the candidates met members of the media was the swimsuit preliminaries. Beautifully choreographed and photographed at the roofdeck of the Lebua State Tower, all the candidates wore identical two piece, duo-toned green MGI swimwear. 

The venue, touted as the world's highest whiskey bar, was a watering hole perched 820 feet up in the air. Fast becoming Thailand's foremost vertical destination, the Lebua whiskey bar afforded a spellbinding 180-degree vista of the Bangkok skyline.

The score for this event, together with the preliminary night ratings, will determine the Best in Swimsuit recipient, as adjudged by the same online panel of judges.

