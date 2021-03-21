Mark Reyes at the helm of â€˜multi-genreâ€™ runaway bride series

I Can See You: On My Way To You is Mark Reyes V’s latest Kapuso directorial assignment. The drama series has an “eclectic” genre, shifting from romance, drama to action and fantasy (with special effects). The director banks on his multi-genre career (with such projects as T.G.I.S., Encantadia, Zorro, Genesis, The Half-Sisters and Beautiful Justice) for the versatility and flexibility the series requires. This sounds interesting to viewers. On My Way To You, another runaway bride tale, starts airing tomorrow night after First Yaya on GMA 7.

“I was telling the cast that from episodes one to eight, ang daming nangyari (a lot of things would be going on),” said Mark in a recent virtual media call. “Bagay sa akin kasi sanay ako sa lahat ng genre na ‘yon, from romance to comedy to (the one that required) special effects. I employed all of them here. What’s good about it is we have all the toys now. GMA provided us with the right cameras and the post-production (equipment) I required. Busog ang manonood nito.” Yes, there’s always something new that viewers can look forward to in every episode.

Shaira and Ruru as the runaway bride and the groom-to-bec

“Perhaps, the main difference if we’re doing something that is historical, and we’re basing the character (on) somebody that is part of history, there will be more homework because you’re portraying a certain person of significance,” replied Mark when asked if his directing approach depends on the material’s genre and about his acting expectations from actors. “But if it is an original story, like On My Way To You, of course, the responsibility of the actor is that you create a character by yourself with the writer’s script and with me. We develop it and we collaborate. The beautiful thing about this project is that instantly the rapport was there. The cast quickly, you know, blended and clicked.”

The On My Way To You narrative will see Ruru Madrid and Shaira Diaz as the Knight in Shining Armor/Prince Charming/groom-to-be named Jerrick Alfonso and the runaway bride/wedding planner Raki Buena.

During the media conference, Mark also shared his thoughts on the universality of the bride-who-runs-away story by saying, “Honestly, I had some acquaintances that had problems with their wedding(s). I think it is a universal thing... in the Philippines, if you become a runaway bride, it becomes more significant because we’re traditionalists. Once you’re in the (church), you need to (go straight to the altar) and meet the person you commit to marry. It’s a major scandal and issue when you arrive and run away, especially if it is the girl. There are cases that the guys don’t show up. I think it’s a universal story.” What also makes this cold-feet or last-minute-change-of-heart wedding tale more interesting is the role of social media.

“When you do something like this, everyone on social media will feast on you and that’s what happened to the character Raki,” he said, “That’s why she needed to get away. While getting away and getting lost, she discovers someone else who is meant for her pala.”

According to direk Mark, Ruru and Shaira’s onscreen chemistry is natural and can be compared to that of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera and Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin, among other loveteams.

“For my experience, usually if you put two people in a loveteam situation or you pair them as romantic leads, it takes time for it to simmer,” he said, adding that if they don’t have that connection yet, he will first ask them to do the scenes “they are not yet involved with each other emotionally because they need to develop a rapport, they have to develop a relationship onscreen. With Shaira and Ruru, I don’t know if they’ve worked before… (but) it was a natural fit.”

Also in the cast are Richard Yap, Malou de Guzman, Gil Cuerva, Ashley Rivera and Arra San Agustin.

Viewers won’t see a scene-stealer saying, “Stop the wedding (Itigil ang kasal),” but they will witness the struggles and triumphs of a runaway bride. Add I Can See You: On My Way To You to your nightly entertainment.